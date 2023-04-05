Home Health Gold Medal of Merit for Public Health to the FNOMCeO, the letter from President Anelli
Gold Medal of Merit for Public Health to the FNOMCeO, the letter from President Anelli

Gold Medal of Merit for Public Health to the FNOMCeO, the letter from President Anelli

Dear Presidents,

It is with particular satisfaction that I wish to inform you that I have received brief news from the competent offices of the Ministry of Health that the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella on 27 April, during an official ceremony at the Quirinale Palace, will confer the Gold Medal of Merit for Public Health to the FNOMCeO and to the other Health Federations, in recognition of the commitment made by doctors and dentists, as well as by all health professionals during the dramatic years of the Covid 19 pandemic.

In my opinion, it is a manifestation of esteem and respect on the part of the State through the honor granted by the President of the Republic to the FNOMCeO and thus to all our professionals who with commitment, unfortunately often taken to the extreme consequences, have done their utmost during those terrible times, in order to contain the virus and to protect the health of our social community.

Thoughts run, inevitably, to those who are no longer here, to our colleagues, to our friend President Roberto Stella and to all those who were affected especially in the first wave, when we were astonished grappling with an unexpected and unprecedented pandemic health reality . The acknowledgment to the FNOMCeO goes to them as well as our thanks.

We are awaiting the decree signed by President Mattarella, on the proposal of the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci and the official invitation that the Quirinale will send shortly.

Best regards

Philip Rings

