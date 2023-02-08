A method that will make you love summer again and say goodbye to sweat and bad smells. The solution comes from America, the method is miraculous.

Especially in the summertimewho suffers from one heavy sweating, lives perpetually uncomfortable for months, with the fear of giving off that typical bad sweat smell that makes us so ashamed. The solution comes from America, with this one miraculous methodyou will finally be able to say goodbye to sweat and bad smells. Let’s find out together.

The Americans and their miraculous method

We know very well that sweating is an indispensable natural mechanism for a correct balance of the body temperature of each of us. With this procedure developed by Mother Nature, our body does keeps you healthy and in perfect stability. However, it happens that this mechanism can be influenced from other factors, which make it excessive, up to the pathology called hyperhidrosis.

L’hyperhidrosis it occurs when, due to the strong sweating and bad smell, the subject lives with embarrassment, especially during the summer, as the hands, feet and armpits are always sweaty and damp, forcing the person to repeated changes of clothing. There are several remedies on the market, more or less effective, to remedy the problem. There are sprays that absorb sweat, absorbent deodorantspieces of cloth to be applied in strategic points that absorb, scented creams and so on.

When the deodorant is no longer needed

All the methods listed above do not always solve the problem, as many factors play against us, such as obesity, diabetes, anxiety, stress, some drugs and so on. That’s why with the American method that we are about to describe to you, you can say goodbye forever to sweat and bad smell.

As we said, this method comes directly from America, it has been tested on approx 160 thousand people, with truly miraculous results. This treatment is called Miradry, in Italy there are still few doctors who have this device, but it will soon spread like wildfire. Basically the person will undergo a treatment for about an hour to which a small one will be applied local anesthesia. With a probe that emits microwave heat, we will focus on the underarm area (for the moment the machine is only tested on this area, but the company promises that it will soon also be used under the feet and palms of the hands), which will make sweat and hair disappear under the armpits .

In many cases after just one session the required results have already been obtained. To be able to say goodbye to sweat and bad smell, look for the American Miradry treatment in your city, the result is guaranteed.