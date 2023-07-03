Google Maps has a function that knows everything about us and spies on us silently: do this now to deactivate it and protect your data | No more worries

Google keeps track of our movements on Timeline – ipaddisti.it

Google detects and records all the places we’ve been to in the last few years – here’s the Timeline feature. In the past, its name was simply Timeline. Its function is very simple: to collect all the locations where our devices have been located and report them on an interactive map. The creepy map, fortunately, can be easily eliminated.

More and more often we realize how important it has become to offer an eye on our privacy. Many times we have accepted conditions and given consent without even thoroughly investigating our choices.

Technological advancement and the spread of social networks have led to one increasing sharing of our personal information. Services of various kinds gain access to our data, including our geographical location. Detecting the latter, after all, is very simple for those who know a bit of computer science: just retrieve the address of the modem to which you are connected. In this context, Google Maps introduced a feature called “Timeline“, now known as “Movements“, which allows users to view their visited locations over time. The Google Maps Navigation feature allows you to keep track of the places we have visited.

The Google Timeline that knows everything about us: there is an escape route

This personal map collects geolocation data from our device and displays it in an interactive timeline. Each place visited is represented with a dot on the map, creating a digital travel diary which can be consulted at any time. Although it may seem unsettling, it is important to underline that this information is visible only to the user and to Google. However, for those who prefer to keep greater privacyGoogle offers the option to disable this feature.

The settings for this feature can be safely changed – ipaddisti.it

Through the application settings, history can be deleted of past positions e prevent Google Maps from recording your future locations. The Google Maps Navigation feature is one example of how technology can be used to create a digital diary of our travel experiences. However, it is crucial be aware of the privacy implications and make conscious use of these tools. We always remember that our privacy is a precious asset and that we have the right and the duty to protect ittrying to investigate as much as possible the issues that could risk damaging or compromising it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

