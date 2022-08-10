Home Health Google TV connects to Wear OS to display real-time body status on sports TV at home
Health

Google TV connects to Wear OS to display real-time body status on sports TV at home

by admin
Google TV connects to Wear OS to display real-time body status on sports TV at home

The website Protocol recently reported that Google plans to closely link its Google TV smart TV platform with the smart watch system Wear OS, allowing developers to develop interactive exercise services on smart TVs. Users can exercise in front of the TV at home, while the body The status will be displayed on the screen in real time. The report said Google representatives briefed partners on the project at a closed-door event in July.

Users of Google TV products such as Chromecast with Google TV, as long as they wear a smart watch or Fitbit wearable device pre-loaded with Wear OS, can connect the two. When using a third-party developed smart TV version of exercise software, Heart rate, calorie burn and other body data detected by the watch or bracelet will be displayed on the TV screen in real time, and reports suggest that Google plans to roll out the feature as soon as 2023.

By 2024, Google will go a step further and plan to integrate Google TV with smart homes, allowing users to more easily control smart home products and security cameras through the TV without interfering with normal viewing. To this end, Google has begun to turn its Nest speakers into wireless speakers for Google TV, and they hope to extend the function to more third-party audio products.

Data and image source: protocol

unwire.hk Mewe page: https://mewe.com/p/unwirehk

Latest Videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=

See also  "JUMPUTI HEROES Heroes Bubble" celebrates the 2nd anniversary of the second part of the event "ジャンプチヒーローズ"

You may also like

The live broadcast of “Sprague 3” brings a...

China, new virus identified, 35 people infected since...

Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4, here are...

Food recall, product to be returned immediately: the...

Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4, here are...

It is passed to change to TSMC chip!Preliminary...

Menopause, new clinic open (every 15 days) in...

“Vaccine for gays” and super-sensitive data: when privacy...

NVIDIA Releases 516.94 Graphics Driver: Customized Light Tracing...

hospitalized for the Dengue virus

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy