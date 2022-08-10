The website Protocol recently reported that Google plans to closely link its Google TV smart TV platform with the smart watch system Wear OS, allowing developers to develop interactive exercise services on smart TVs. Users can exercise in front of the TV at home, while the body The status will be displayed on the screen in real time. The report said Google representatives briefed partners on the project at a closed-door event in July.

Users of Google TV products such as Chromecast with Google TV, as long as they wear a smart watch or Fitbit wearable device pre-loaded with Wear OS, can connect the two. When using a third-party developed smart TV version of exercise software, Heart rate, calorie burn and other body data detected by the watch or bracelet will be displayed on the TV screen in real time, and reports suggest that Google plans to roll out the feature as soon as 2023.

By 2024, Google will go a step further and plan to integrate Google TV with smart homes, allowing users to more easily control smart home products and security cameras through the TV without interfering with normal viewing. To this end, Google has begun to turn its Nest speakers into wireless speakers for Google TV, and they hope to extend the function to more third-party audio products.

