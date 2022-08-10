Original title: Kuaishou officially announced the self-developed cloud SoC chip, the first video cloud, and officially entered the To B market

Smart Things News on August 10th, today, another short video company announced the launch of the To B business, and Kuaishou announced the launch of the “StreamLake” video cloud brand to empower customers with audio, video and AI capabilities.

This time, Kuaishou launched the StreamLake OS operating system named after the new brand, covering multi-dimensional capabilities such as infrastructure, atomic capabilities, products, customer consulting services and industry solutions.

At the same time, Kuaishou announced that the cloud intelligent video processing SoC chip SL200 has been successfully taped, and it is facing the application of live video on demand and is undergoing online internal testing.

To meet the needs of video AI, Kuaishou has launched three categories of solutions: intelligent video creation, intelligent video understanding, and digital human/XR.

Chen Dingjia, the chief technology officer of Kuaishou, said that 346 million people open Kuaishou every day. Last year, more than 20 million people earned income from Kuaishou. Kuaishou is helping people record their lives while also changing the business form. Short videos and live broadcasts are promoting the development of new e-commerce. Last year, the GMV of Kuaishou e-commerce exceeded 680 billion yuan, with an annual growth of over 70%. In addition, real estate, local life, recruitment and other industries are also being changed by short videos, resulting in a variety of industry content service methods.

Now, Kuaishou will give customers a one-stop solution for video transformation and upgrading.

1. Launching the To B brand as a booster for video upgrades

Chen Dingjia saw that in recent years, many industries have been paying attention to a problem, that is, how to build a full-link mode of video and live broadcast to improve business experience?

He believes that there are mainly four challenges, including: 1. How to go online quickly? 2. How to improve the quality? 3. How to carry the scale? 4. How to control costs? This is the problem that Kuaishou has been working on for many years, with an annual R&D investment of over 10 billion yuan.

With the accumulation of a technology platform and experience, Kuaishou is considering a new question, that is, can it be further empowered to partners?

To this end, Kuaishou officially launched a new brand “StreamLake”, which is positioned as a booster for video-based upgrades, provides customers with a one-stop solution for video-based transformation and upgrades, and empowers partners with audio, video and AI capabilities.

This is the first time that Kuaishou has opened the To B business to the outside world, and it is a historical moment for this mobile Internet short video manufacturer.

In short, Kuaishou will empower customers with video aggregation and distribution capabilities at two levels: the bottom layer is the streaming video infrastructure; the second layer is AI-based content understanding and recommendation.

2. Launched the StreamLake OS operating system, and the self-developed chip has been successfully taped

Yu Bing, senior vice president of Kuaishou and head of StreamLake, explained the progress of Kuaishou’s underlying streaming video infrastructure. He said that this was a historic day for Kuaishou.

Yu Bing announced at the meeting that Kuaishou launched the StreamLake OS operating system, which encapsulates infrastructure, atomic capabilities, products, customer consulting services and industry solutions, providing the industry with a simple interface for flexible and fast access.

At the same time, Kuaishou announced that it had just successfully taped out its industry-leading video compression chip. This is a cloud-based intelligent video processing SoC chip SL200 and a solution for live video-on-demand applications. It is said to have six percent higher performance than similar chips in the industry, and is currently undergoing online internal testing.

Yu Bing said that Kuaishou is a content aggregation and distribution platform. Every day, a large amount of video content and live streams are pushed to the Kuaishou platform, and then promoted to user terminals. There are also a lot of interactions, which poses many challenges to the infrastructure. Innovation, experience, scale, and cost are the main challenges for the current video industry.

The first principle of audio and video is that the video content needs to be clearer, smoother and less expensive. Video compression and enhancement help with all three.

At present, many users in the industry still use the H.264 and H.265 video codec standards with low compression rate, while H.266 with high compression rate consumes too much power, which is very difficult for short video and live broadcast services. It is easy to cause the phone to heat up, thus affecting the experience.

To this end, Kuaishou has launched a self-developed KVC video codec standard, which optimizes the performance according to the characteristics of the mobile terminal. Compared with H.265, its compression rate is 30-40% higher, but the power consumption is much lower than that of H.266. , has now been implemented on a large scale. At the same time, Kuaishou improves subjective visual experience through KEP enhancement algorithm and KRP repair algorithm, realizes supervision/measurement through KVQ algorithm, and improves video content experience through a combination of subjective and objective compression and enhancement solutions.

Efficient compression algorithms are computationally expensive and require accurate models to predict it. Kuaishou proposed an experience optimization strategy based on streaming media big data, which reduced the freeze rate by 49% and enabled video services to cover more than 100,000 mobile devices of different models.

The “hotness” of videos at different time points after release is different. Kuaishou proposes ROI-based video life cycle management. For example, through the logic of video ROI, the team determines when the video needs to be compressed. It is cost-effective to compress the video with 1 yuan, and the income will reach 2-3 yuan, so as to achieve the ultimate state of the cost exchange relationship.

Now, these capabilities will be empowered to industry partners through the StreamLake OS operating system.

3. Launched three major AI solutions: video creation, video understanding, and digital human

Short videos are a form of content that carries rich information. How does the platform help users create and consume massive videos?

It relies on powerful AI technology behind it. Wang Zhongyuan announced a set of data: Kuaishou has developed more than 3,000 AI services, calling more than 450 billion times a day, covering more than 100,000 models.

At the meeting, Wang Zhongyuan, vice president of Kuaishou technology and head of AI technology and main station technology, explained the upper-level AI capabilities of Kuaishou and announced the launch of three types of AI solutions.

This time, Kuaishou has launched three major categories of AI solutions: intelligent video creation solutions, intelligent video understanding solutions, and digital human/XR solutions, covering more than 100 product functions and more than 1,500 AI capabilities, helping all walks of life Industry video transformation.

In terms of intelligent video creation solutions, Kuaishou has launched a variety of capabilities such as portrait beautification, live gift special effects, and one-click filming, and most of them have achieved zero restrictions on models.

In terms of intelligent video understanding solutions, Kuaishou has launched a massive video management system to achieve multi-level categories and refined management; launched a multi-modal vector representation, which quickly converts short videos into vector representations, supports accurate search and other downstream services, and helps many business.

In terms of digital human/XR solutions, Kuaishou has carried out technical layout and verification in three aspects: communication-based digital human, service-oriented digital human, and virtual avatar digital human. Customers have to deal with the challenges of long production cycle, high cost, and difficulty in large-scale replication of digital human.

For example, the virtual idol singer Wonder Girl-Zhang Fengqin’s digital human being launched in March 2022, from appearance to singing, is completed by Kuaishou’s AI technology and real-time rendering technology. Currently, the number of fans has exceeded 200,000, and the number of views has exceeded 1,000. In addition, Kuaishou also launched programs such as interpretation of the Supreme Prosecutor’s virtual prosecutor and virtual e-commerce anchor.

Through the three major video AI technology solutions, Kuaishou hopes to help all walks of life realize video-based and intelligent upgrades.

Conclusion: Big short video companies deploy To B business to promote changes in the industrial landscape

Looking back at the development history of the Internet, Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu all achieved technology overflow around 2010, thus starting the To B business, and then there were big cloud computing companies such as Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, and Baidu Cloud.

