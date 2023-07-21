Government Introduces One-Time Bonus for State Employees: Amounts Revealed in Payroll Arrears

The bonus arrives with payroll arrears: from 185 to 534 euros. The amounts for healthcare in the table

For those who have not received it, in August, in addition to the monthly increase, the pay slips will be enriched from the first installment of the one-off bonus. Introduced by the government to counter soaring inflation, this levy will result in valuable financial support for more than 3.2 million state employees.

A long overdue benefit

After a long wait, the one-time bonus is finally a reality for public administration workers. Allocated by the Government with a fund of 1 billion euros, this incentive is aimed at various categories of state employees, including teachers, law enforcement, health and administrative personnel.

Fighting inflation and helping families

Rising inflation has strained the purchasing power of civil servants, but with the introduction of the one-time bonus, the executive hopes to ease this economic pressure. Calculated on 1.5% of each employee’s salary, the amount of the bonus varies according to the individual salary while guaranteeing more substantial aid for those who earn more.

Who gets the bonus

The one-off bonus is intended for a wide range of state workers, including employees of state administrations, regional and local authorities, health personnel, university professors, magistrates, and many other professional categories in the public sector.

A welcome bonus for Italian families

The distribution of this bonus represents a sigh of relief for many Italian families. With the inclusion of backlogs from January through today, some employees may find a welcome surprise in their August paychecks. Those who received the smallest increase could see an increase of around 185 euros gross, while first-level managers could benefit from an amount of around 534 euros.

Expectations for the future

This emolument, albeit temporary, provides a valuable “buffer” for civil servants awaiting contract renewals for the three-year period 2022-2024. The hope is that this measure will provide workers with financial breathing space, helping to mitigate the effects of inflation and alleviate the worries of families in an economically delicate moment. It remains to be seen how this stimulus will help sustain purchasing power and promote greater financial stability in the public sector for the remainder of 2023.

