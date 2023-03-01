Home Health Greece: collision between trains, the death toll rises to at least 29 – Ultima Ora



The death toll from the collision between a freight train and a passenger train that took place yesterday evening in Greece, on the section between Athens and Thessaloniki, has risen to at least 29 dead and 85 injured. The firefighters report it.

According to Greek media, it is the “worst train accident the country has ever known”. About 150 firefighters and 40 ambulances were mobilized, rescuers say. Also employ cranes and other mechanical means to try to clear debris and lift overturned cars.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. It’s tragic. Five hours later, we still find bodies,” said a rescuer working at the crash site. (HANDLE).

