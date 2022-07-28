Home Health [GUILTY GEAR – 史蒂維特 -] The popular character of perfume appears! Put on the scent of “Push”!
Here comes Ramlethal and Jack-O!

“Guilty Gear -STRIVE-” Eau de Toilette
Fairy Tale launches a new fragrance inspired by four popular characters from “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-““Sol Badguy”, “Ky Kiske”, “Ramlethal Valentine” and “Jack O ”. Both sol and kai fragrances used to be 30ml, but because they were very popular, they sold out very early. This time, the trendy fragrancesincreased to 50 ml,A new look in packaging design! I use it every day, so if it has a lot of capacity, I’d definitely be happy!And this time, popular characters in “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-“RamlethalandJack O‘s new fragrance is also available! The fragrance makes it easy to imagine two people, so it always seems that the “push” can be felt.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Eau de Parfum Sol Badguy

  • Top Notes: Lemon, Cinnamon Bark
  • Middle Notes: Tobacco, Vanilla, Cocoa
  • Base Notes: Patchouli, Musk, Sandalwood

A sort ofsmoky, reminiscent of Sol Badguy’s energetic fighting style, striking with a pillar of fire. Top Lemon and Cinnamon Bark Men’s Fragrance The refreshing scent conveys a rugged masculinity of action rather than speech, full of glamour that naturally draws you in.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Eau de Parfum Ky Kiske

  • Top Notes: Bergamot, Lemon
  • Middle Notes: Black Tea, Jasmine, Rose
  • Base Notes: Tonka Bean, Vanilla, Musk

Based on Ky Kiske’s dedication to protecting the weak with his sword, it exudes a soft and flamboyantfloral. Earl Grey’s scent, fluffy, loving his family like a father, the scent of lemon, jasmine, musk wafting around reminds us of the sharpness of his thunderstorms, and at the same time makes him feel the goodness of his heart. A king. Increase.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Eau de Parfum Ramlethal Valentine

  • Top Notes: Jasmine Peony in Red Time
  • Middle note: pink and white freesia lily of the valley
  • Final Note: White Musk Suede Spice

a pure whitewhite musk perfume, inspired by Ramlethal Valentine. The fragrance of jasmine and lily of the valley gradually transforms into a warm musk. The appearance of Ramretar who is gradually opening his heart.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Eau de Parfum Jack O

  • Top Notes: Venus Jupiter, Grapefruit, Jasmine
  • Middle Notes: Iris, Apricot, Magnolia
  • Final Note: Musk Cedar Wood

Fruity and Floral Inspired by Jack-O’s. The sweet and lovely scent of citrus innocence transforms into a scent of iris and magnolia, reminiscent of grown women.

