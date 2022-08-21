Gum disease is a very widespread disease, it is thought that only in the United States it affects about half of adults in their 30s, however little known. Here is a brief guide on how to recognize it and how to act to avoid complications.

La mafloor gingivale, also called as periodontal disease or periodontitis, it is a bacterial infection that damages the soft tissues of the gums, but over time it can destroy the gum tissue with serious health consequences.

But what are the causes? If the teeth cleaning it is insufficient on them a sort of bacterial film is created which can harden up to become tartar which can lead to inflammation, infection and tooth decay. This is why to prevent it it is essential to make a good one dental care and consult your dentist on a regular basis (every 6/8 months maximum).

There are three different stages of gum disease: initially the gingivitis, an early gum disease that causes red, swollen gums that bleed when you brush your teeth; there periodontitis real, if gingivitis is not treated. If left untreated, the plaque spreads under the gumline and the gums begin to detach from the teeth causing them to expand the infection.

Finally you can have the chronic periodontitis which among other things can lead to diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis and stroke.

Gingivitis and periodontitis: risk factors, causes and remedies

I risk factors the main ones are: smoking and other forms of tobacco as they produce more plaque, but also have less oxygen in the bloodstream; poor oral hygiene; familiarity with gum disease; pregnancy; bruxism; excessive consumption of alcohol; use of certain medications, such as steroids, oral contraceptives, and calcium channel blockers (used to lower blood pressure); a diet rich in starches and sugars; other diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, obstructive sleep apnea, HIV / AIDS, leukemia.

The gum disease at the initial stage it is often silent, which is why you should always go to the dentist on a regular basis. THE symptoms, if present, they are: gums that bleed when brushing, flossing or eating hard food, redness and pain in the gums, bad breath, receding gums, loose or separated teeth, changes in the way your teeth or dentures fit together when you bite, toothache, sores or pus in the mouth, sensitive teeth.

The prevention is made of regular checks by the dentist and professional oral hygiene sessions, as well as a dental cleaning at least two to three times a day.