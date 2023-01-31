Elast a particular form of fear that concerns the gym (it is not that of fatigue), which is very common but of which very little is said.

Gymtimidation, the fear of being judged in the gym

It’s a form of anxiety that occurs when you have to exercise with other people. The reason lies in the fear of being judged and mocked because we are not up to the task of those around us who obviously always seem better than us.

A more frequent phenomenon than it might seem

The phenomenon is very frequent and the term that describes it is not just social media. A survey by the Fitrated platform, an American Fitness platform, showed that many people suffer from it and that, for fear of being judged by others, they avoid going to the gym.

For women it’s shame, for men it’s competition

Notably more present in women, for 65%Gym shyness develops in a variety of ways. The greatest fear is the judgment of one’s body, therefore of not being fit enough or feeling bad with sportswear that is often too snug.

Moreover, the newly enrolled they are afraid of not knowing how to use the equipment e you not doing the exercises correctly. The meninstead, they would only feel intimidated if there were other men looking at them. They would enter into a sort of competition with the latter.

Gymtimidation, a limit that can be overcome

Gymtimidation, however, is sometimes a real concrete limit which, for some, can be so strong as to prevent people from enrolling in the gym or exercising. To conquer this fearHowever, experts offer some advice. starting from the first which is always and for everyone: no one else cares what you are doing.

The useful tips

Having said that, for example, it can help to join a gym that is not too busy and find a place where you feel comfortable. It can also serve choose the less crowded course timesor even try to start training at home.

Among the recommendations, there is also that of “build a gym habit”, that is, not to start the more demanding course right away, but maybe in the first few days, do some stretching, take a shower and leave.

If they like them group activities, sign up for regular lessonswhere people are often always the same, can mitigate the feeling of being judged.

Yet get familiar with the movements and ask questions to the instructors, ask for help whenever you need, without fear of being inexperienced. However, receiving support is certainly better than trying it alone without success. In the end, it is also important to celebrate every victory, even the smallest, to overcome all fear and reluctance. Each more victory in overcoming the small limits will give more and more pleasure, until the fears, at least the bigger ones, disappear.

