gym, bar, restaurant and panoramic terrace

RIETI – The journey of Il Messaggero continues around the works financed by the Pnrr (National Recovery and Resilience Plan). After the interventions dedicated to social inclusion, today it’s the turn of urban regeneration projects, aimed at reducing situations of marginalization and social degradation. In this context, the municipal council has approved the definitive project for the completion of the multi-purpose sports facility of the Cinque Confini, at Terminillo. There are 2.5 million euros on the plate.

“Another step forward in the grounding of the resources of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan in our area – explains the councilor for public works, Claudia Chiarinelli – Through this measure we will finally be able to complete the structure of the Five Borders, financed for 2 and a half million euros». The project consists in the recovery of the building that has been abandoned for years and where, on the lower floor, a new gym will be built with specially designed athletic training courses, also for skiing purposes, and with an aquatic treadmill. Not only that, for refreshments there will also be a bar attached to the gym. While a restaurant and a panoramic terrace will be built on the upper floor.

The permissions. «The project has obtained all the expected opinions – adds Chiarinelli – the next step will be that of the publication of the expression of interest, which is preparatory to the start of the works. However, it will be a structure made of wood, appropriate to the times. It is a project that fits into the broader discourse of relaunching tourism on our mountain. Among other things, our goal is to bring back to this gym some football teams that need to do athletic training in a high-altitude and suggestive place like Terminillo can be”.

The management. In a second moment, the problem of managing this plant will also arise, but for now the intention of the Sinibaldi junta is to complete the recovery of what is by now a reinforced concrete structure, abandoned for too long.

«Let’s talk about a project – says the councilor for Sport, Clare Mestichelli – which will even be embellished by a sort of garden on the terrace and by many windows that will allow users to appreciate this part of Terminillo. In short, it will be a very important redevelopment. Our goal is to equip that area with a series of sporting and tourist offers. The definitive project involves the recovery of the structure with a completely different approach».

Road connections. In the meantime, it is worth noting the start of the works to make the regional road 4 bis Terminillo safe. This was announced by the regional councilor for public works, Manuela Rinaldi: «The intervention, financed with 500,000 euros, is by Astral. Important intervention for the redevelopment of an artery at the center of sporting events and traveled by thousands of tourists every summer”. Terminillo, among other things, will once again be the star of the world of engines this year. In fact, it will host the 58th Enel X Way, valid for the Italian Mountain Speed ​​Championship, and the 56th Coppa Carotti, scheduled from 1 to 2 July 2023.

