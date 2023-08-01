Arsonists Strike Again: Fire Breaks Out at Construction Site in Viserba

Viserba, [Date] – In a string of mysterious arson attacks, yet another fire broke out yesterday at a construction site in Viserba. This time, the site targeted was the school campus gymnasium, where construction work had been underway. The incident took place at approximately 3 pm, and firefighters quickly responded to the emergency call.

Upon arrival, two fire teams confronted the flames, which had engulfed parts of the construction site. Investigators believe that the arsonists doused cartons and plastic plumbing pipes with gasoline before igniting the fire, maliciously watching it spread. Thanks to the swift response of the firefighters, the damage was contained primarily to some walls that were blackened by smoke.

Authorities are now working diligently to uncover any leads that could potentially identify the culprits behind these series of attacks. Both the carabinieri from the Radiomobile and the nearby Viserba station have been called in to assist with the investigation.

The construction site had been dormant for several months and had only recently resumed operations after undergoing some design changes. It remains unclear if there is any connection between the resumption of work and the arson attacks. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to these incidents to come forward and assist in their efforts.

Local residents are growing increasingly concerned about their safety, as the arsonists’ actions continue to pose a threat to the community. Ever since the initial attack on three vans, the culprits behind these incidents have managed to evade capture, leaving authorities puzzled and residents on edge.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are ramping up security measures in the area, including increased patrols and surveillance. They reaffirm their commitment to apprehending those responsible for these malicious acts and maintaining the safety and security of the community.

In the meantime, construction work at the gymnasium site remains put on hold, as authorities assess the situation and ensure that sufficient safety measures are in place before resuming operations.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police. Authorities are hopeful that with the cooperation and support of the community, they will be able to bring the perpetrators to justice and bring an end to this unsettling spree of arson attacks plaguing Viserba.

