Lenovo to Launch Windows Handheld ‘Legion Go’ Powered by AMD’s Phoenix Processor: Exclusive News

Lenovo to Launch Windows Handheld ‘Legion Go’ Powered by AMD’s Phoenix Processor

In the world of handheld devices, Windows seems to be gaining popularity, with several manufacturers jumping on board. However, traditional PC manufacturers have been relatively less interested in this segment. Until now, only ROG Ally has been mass-produced. But according to exclusive news from Windows Central, Lenovo is about to change that with its upcoming release of a Windows handheld called Legion Go.

According to sources, the Legion Go will be powered by AMD’s Phoenix processor, specifically the Ryzen 7040 series. This series is built on the Zen 4 CPU and features the RDNA 3 GPU. Although specific core numbers and operating frequencies have not been disclosed by those familiar with the matter, it is worth noting that ROG Ally’s top-end Ruilong Z1 Extreme, which belongs to the Phoenix series, boasts 8 cores and 16 threads, with an adjustable TDP of 9-30W and 12 RDNA 3 CUs.

In terms of its display, Legion Go is said to sport an 8-inch screen, slightly larger than the 7-inch displays found on the ROG Ally and Steam Deck handhelds. However, details regarding the specific resolution, refresh rate, and color gamut have not yet been revealed. Nonetheless, a larger screen is generally considered a positive, as long as it does not compromise the device’s overall portability.

Interestingly, this is not Lenovo’s first foray into the handheld gaming market. The company had previously planned to launch a handheld called Legion Play, which aimed to provide cloud gaming capabilities. The Legion Play featured a 7-inch 16:9 display, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, a battery capacity of 7000mAh, and ran on the Android 11 operating system. While the Legion Play was ultimately canceled, prototypes of the device have appeared on Xianyu, a popular online marketplace, and some lucky buyers have even shared their experiences through videos on platforms like Bilibili.

While the Legion Play had its appeal, a handheld that can run Windows games independently is undoubtedly more enticing to gaming enthusiasts. Although limited information has been disclosed regarding the Legion Go, fans will have to wait a little longer for its official debut.

Further details and official announcements from Lenovo are eagerly awaited by fans and consumers alike. For now, all eyes are on the Legion Go and its potential to shake up the handheld gaming market.

