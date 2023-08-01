China gears up for crucial match against European champions England in Women’s World Cup group stage final

England Faces Crucial Match against China in Women’s World Cup Group Stage Final

China Sports News reporter Du Jie

On August 1, the 2023 Women’s World Cup will enter the final round of Group D competition with a highly anticipated match between China and European champions England. At the pre-match press conference held on July 31, Shui Qingxia, the head coach of the Chinese women’s football team, expressed her team’s determination to play more actively and fight for every ball in this crucial game.

With two consecutive victories, the England team currently leads Group D with 6 points. However, their qualification for the next round is not guaranteed. Both China and Denmark have secured one win and one loss, with China ranking third in the group due to goal difference. Haiti, despite being at the bottom of the group with 0 points, still has a theoretical chance of advancing. As all four teams have the opportunity to qualify, the competition promises to be fierce and unpredictable.

Addressing the team’s mindset for this critical game, Shui Qingxia emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive attitude and taking proactive actions. She acknowledged the challenges that come with football games, such as varying tactics and strategies. Regardless of the circumstances, the Chinese team aims to be themselves, face difficulties head-on, and give their best, fighting for every ball.

Regarding the formidable England team, Shui Qingxia recognized their strengths both in offense and defense as European champions. However, the Chinese women’s football team is prepared to respond actively and capitalize on their own advantages. Captain Wang Shanshan echoed this sentiment, emphasizing their determination to maintain an undefeated spirit and never give up until the last moment.

Shui Qingxia also acknowledged the rapid development of European women’s football in recent years. When facing European teams, the Chinese team not only aims to grasp the game’s rhythm but also understand their opponents’ strengths and weaknesses correctly. Despite being in a growth process, the Chinese women’s football team is committed to giving their all and showcasing their training level.

As the Group D matches unfold, all eyes will be on the clash between China and England, along with the concurrent match between Haiti and Denmark. With so much at stake, the final round of the group stage is expected to deliver intense competition and unpredictable outcomes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

