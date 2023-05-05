Home » NBA playoffs on Sky Sports: the conference semifinals from 6 to 9 May
Sports

NBA playoffs on Sky Sports: the conference semifinals from 6 to 9 May

by admin
NBA playoffs on Sky Sports: the conference semifinals from 6 to 9 May

Milano, 5 maggio 2023. The great American basketball NBA is at home on Sky and streaming on NOWwith the opportunity to admire all the great champions up close thanks to Sky Sport NBA (ch 209), the dedicated and reference channel of the Stars and Stripes tournament,accessed 24 hours a day, also with highlights, match summaries, columns, specials and match analyses, as well as live matches and to the deferred the following day.

In the American professional basketball league i Playoffswith the matches valid for the Conference semifinals.

Between 6 and 9 May they will be 4 matches to follow indirect are Sky e NOW.

It is played to the best of seven games and the round goes through whoever reaches four wins first.

Videos, news, stats, results, insights and original digital content will be available on the site skysport.it/nba, the official NBA website in Italy for seven years now, to always be informed and updated, even in real time, on what is happening in the USA professional league. NBA also on the official social channels of Sky (fb/ig/tw @SkySportNBA), with special content, news and insights.

—————————————————————————————————————————–

The programming of the NBA basketball Playoffs (Conference semifinals) live on Sky and in streaming on NOW

Saturday 6th May

Eastern Conference

Ore 21.30              Gara3: Miami Heat-New York Knicks                                          Sky Sport e NOW

live commentary Francesco Bonfardeci and Marco Crespi

(delayed on Sunday 7 May at 8 and 17 Sky Sport NBA and NOW)

Night Saturday 6-Sunday 7 May

Western Conference

Ore 2.30                Gara3: Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors           Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno e NOW

See also  The attacker Vinciguerra at the Belluno Dolomites

live commentary Flavio Tranquillo and Davide Pessina

(delayed on Sunday at 11; at 14.30 and at 19.30 Sky Sport NBA and NOW)

Sunday 7 May

Eastern Conference

Ore 21.30              Gara4: Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics                               Sky Sport NBA e NOW

live commentary Alessandro Mamoli and Matteo Soragna

(delayed on Monday 8 May at 8; 11; 14; 19.30 and 22.45 Sky Sport NBA and NOW)

Night Monday 9-Tuesday 9 May

Western Conference

Ore 4                       Gara4: Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors           Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Tuesday at 11; at 14; at 19.30 and at 22.45 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; commentary

Alessandro Mamoli and Matteo Soragna)

You may also like

Davie Selke makes the difference for Cologne in...

Saturday’s gossip: Rice, Martinez, Onana, Nagelsmann, Bellingham, Frimpong

History – Hertha’s relegation in 1980

Dundee promoted: How the bedlam of their chaotic...

Last-minute victory: Schalke lands Bigpoint in Mainz

Bundesliga: Schalke 04 leaves the relegation zone after...

Inter: Firmino scoreless but Retegui. Milan: “23 million”...

Jan-Lennard Struff is in the final

Naples, the team bus leaves the airport amidst...

Struff at the tennis tournament in Madrid in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy