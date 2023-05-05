NBA playoffs on Sky Sports: the conference semifinals from 6 to 9 May

Milano, 5 maggio 2023. The great American basketball NBA is at home on Sky and streaming on NOWwith the opportunity to admire all the great champions up close thanks to Sky Sport NBA (ch 209), the dedicated and reference channel of the Stars and Stripes tournament,accessed 24 hours a day, also with highlights, match summaries, columns, specials and match analyses, as well as live matches and to the deferred the following day.

In the American professional basketball league i Playoffswith the matches valid for the Conference semifinals.

Between 6 and 9 May they will be 4 matches to follow indirect are Sky e NOW.

It is played to the best of seven games and the round goes through whoever reaches four wins first.

Videos, news, stats, results, insights and original digital content will be available on the site skysport.it/nba, the official NBA website in Italy for seven years now, to always be informed and updated, even in real time, on what is happening in the USA professional league. NBA also on the official social channels of Sky (fb/ig/tw @SkySportNBA), with special content, news and insights.

The programming of the NBA basketball Playoffs (Conference semifinals) live on Sky and in streaming on NOW

Saturday 6th May

Eastern Conference

Ore 21.30 Gara3: Miami Heat-New York Knicks Sky Sport e NOW

live commentary Francesco Bonfardeci and Marco Crespi

(delayed on Sunday 7 May at 8 and 17 Sky Sport NBA and NOW)

Night Saturday 6-Sunday 7 May

Western Conference

Ore 2.30 Gara3: Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno e NOW

live commentary Flavio Tranquillo and Davide Pessina

(delayed on Sunday at 11; at 14.30 and at 19.30 Sky Sport NBA and NOW)

Sunday 7 May

Eastern Conference

Ore 21.30 Gara4: Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics Sky Sport NBA e NOW

live commentary Alessandro Mamoli and Matteo Soragna

(delayed on Monday 8 May at 8; 11; 14; 19.30 and 22.45 Sky Sport NBA and NOW)

Night Monday 9-Tuesday 9 May

Western Conference

Ore 4 Gara4: Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Tuesday at 11; at 14; at 19.30 and at 22.45 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; commentary

Alessandro Mamoli and Matteo Soragna)