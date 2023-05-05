Confession of the emergency doctor who was the first to arrive at the scene of the massacre at the school Info

Emergency doctor Aleksandar Stijačić described the horror he found at the scene of the massacre at the Vladislav Ribnikar school.

“In the school, a man, an older man, is lying first. He was the guard who died. On the right side is the table where there are two students on duty. One is on the table, the other is down on the floor, and on the left, next to the piano, another girl. So, dead, for sure, because you see and know, and you have experience and it is clear to you that they are dead,” he said.

Dr. Stijačić said that the next horror “which cannot be directed, nor created by some of the best scenographers of some American films, to create horror”, was the entry into, as he said, the “dead class”.

“You open the door and inside is a mountain of bodies of girls and boys lying murdered. A horror you cannot imagine. You don’t know who did it, or what is happening in general, you don’t know how safe you are, maybe someone is going to kill you, because we came there almost at the moment when the militia patrol came. Everything was still open, it was not enclosed. And now, what is terribly difficult: to define who is alive and who is not,” said Dr. Stijačić.



How shocking the scene in the class was is evidenced by the doctor’s words that he hopes no one recorded it and that no one will ever see it.

“What I and my colleagues saw… Some turned pale, they did their work and after that they sat and looked at something white. To see that after 30 years of work is not normal”, said Dr. Stijačić. He explained that it is very difficult to accept that a child can do something like that.

“It’s not for nothing that we were praised, and the Ministry of Health, and the minister praised us. Yes, we did it, but nine people were dead, on the spot, meaning in the head, directly, perfect hits, without misses. And in general, how will you students, now there aren’t 7-8 of them in the class, how is the class going to exist, how is that class going to live?! Many questions that have no answers,” said Stijačić.

And then there was a phone call to Dr. Stijačić and another drama on a personal level.

I realize that the child is dead, lying murdered

“And then the biggest tragedy I experienced… One of my friends whom I know very well, she calls me and says come on, please help me, I can’t find my daughter, she was a student on duty. I understand that the child is dead, that lying murdered… And what should you answer to that question then? Nothing, I was lying, I wasn’t allowed to tell her! What should I tell her?! Yes, yes, there she is, dead, inside, five meters behind us, over there corner,” said Dr. Stijačić.

When Dr. Stijačić finished his work, the first thing he did was take his mobile phone.

“To call my children who are older, who are no longer in eight-year school, then at the university. To call them, to hear their voice, to see if they are alive, that is an incredible thing, an urge,” said Dr. Stijačić.

