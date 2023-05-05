Home » She is Milagros Villamil, the wife and “guide” of Rafa Pérez
Milagros Villamil, wife of Vallenato singer Rafa Pérez , is one of the most active couples on social networks. The woman usually shares the moments that she lives with her children and her husband.

Villamil, who became known for being a pin-up and lingerie model, has been married for 6 years to ‘La Evolución’; however, she does about 8 years maintain a relationship.

In fact, in May 2022, the former member of the Kvrass group took her for a walk to Punta Cana and asked her to marry him again. of this love their son ‘The King’ Solomon was born.

The businesswoman has become, not only the wife and mother of Rafa’s children, but also his right hand in business. “I love you, and I love working with you.”, are some of the comments that the interpreter of romantic vallenatos he does to his partner on social media.

As he has mentioned on a few occasions, several of his songs are dedicated to his wifeand, indeed, he often mentions it in his presentations.

