Balenciaga Introduces First-Ever Brand Ambassadors: PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn and Isabelle Huppert

Balenciaga, the renowned fashion brand, has recently announced its brand ambassadors for the very first time. The chosen ambassadors are PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn and Isabelle Huppert. Both individuals possess exceptional creative talents, values, and lifestyles, making them the perfect representatives of the contemporary Balenciaga group.

PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn is an acclaimed Thai actor, singer, and model. His remarkable portrayal of characters in various plays, as well as his vibrant pop music works, have made him a beloved idol not only in Thailand but also worldwide. Amnuaydechkorn has been honored with multiple acting awards and newcomer awards, including the prestigious Asian Star Award at the Seoul International Television Festival. He has attended Balenciaga’s latest releases of ready-to-wear and haute couture collections, and will continue to collaborate with the brand on future projects.

Expressing his excitement, Amnuaydechkorn said, “Balenciaga is a creative brand that allows me to truly showcase and express myself to the world. I have experienced many proud moments in my career with Balenciaga, and I am deeply honored and thrilled to continue working with them as a brand ambassador.”

Isabelle Huppert, on the other hand, is a revered French actress who is considered a national treasure. With over 130 film and TV drama appearances, she holds the record for the actress with the most films in the official competition of the Cannes Film Festival. Huppert has also garnered numerous awards, including 11 prestigious accolades, in recognition of her exceptional acting abilities.

Huppert’s brilliance and intellectual disposition have earned her global recognition. When discussing her understanding of Balenciaga’s brand values, she shared, “Balenciaga has always pursued a passion and dedication to art. They firmly believe that fashion is a form of artistic expression, which aligns perfectly with my own beliefs. I am delighted to be creatively involved in such an esteemed brand.” Huppert’s relationship with Balenciaga began in July 2021, and since then, she has become a close friend of the brand, participating in advertising shoots, fashion shows, and haute couture presentations. Her recent impromptu performances in the brand’s Winter 23 series advertising campaign showcased her exceptional interpretation of the new collection.

Balenciaga’s selection of these two outstanding individuals as brand ambassadors demonstrates the brand’s commitment to diversity and global appeal. With their unique talents and distinguished careers, PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn and Isabelle Huppert are set to bring a fresh and captivating energy to the Balenciaga brand, making them the perfect ambassadors for the contemporary fashion house.

