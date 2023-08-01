ICCF strengthens the Italy-China alliance | Geopolitical News

Wangjiang event on July 18, 2023: Marco Bettin, director general of the Italy China Council Foundation, and Ji Guangji, director of the Wangjiang Commerce Office. (Photo: pda).

The activities of the ICCF-Italy China Council Foundation continue and are strengthened to renew the bilateral relations between Italy and China. From 12 to 20 July, the institution chaired by Mario Boselli met four important Chinese delegations in respective dedicated appointments in Milan, confirming the solid and continuously growing bond between the two countries.

The morning of the first day, July 12, was reserved for the presentation of the CISCE-China International Supply Chain Expo, the first international initiative organized in China for supply chains and the new partnership with ICCF, made possible through the CCPIT-China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, with which the foundation boasts a decennial collaboration. The main mission of ICCF will be to provide opportunities for dialogue between Italian and Chinese companies, coordinating their participation in the Expo.

In the afternoon the event “Business Promotion Conference of Lishui District, Nanjing” was held. The new area in the southeast of the megacity has solid industrial foundations, with four chains in areas including intelligent smart manufacturing and home products. In the plans of the Lishui delegation there is a strategic interest in the Italian supply chain.

Organized by the Department of Commerce of the Guangdong province together with the ICCF, the “Guangdong Pilot Free Trade Zone Promotion Seminar” instead went under the spotlight on 14 July. The FTZ delegation, which guides Italian companies in the development of business on the Asian market, has landed in Milan to meet Made in Italy companies and develop new partnerships.

On July 18, the delegation from Wangjiang, Anhui Province of China presented its local enterprises, trade and investment opportunities at the “Wangjiang Anhui China Investment and Collaboration 2023 Promotion Seminar”. The aim of the meeting was to create opportunities for dialogue with Made in Italy companies, especially in the textile and clothing sector. The Chinese municipality is establishing corporate and financial service centers, as well as pool of funds to support the entities involved during the project.

Finally, on 20 July the Jiaxing delegation from the northern prefecture-city in the Chinese province of Zhejiang turned the spotlight on the evolution in the logistics, machinery and education sectors by organizing the “Jiaxing-Milan Investment Promotion Conference”. Nerve center for Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu, Jiaxing is currently an area connected with the whole world and with development activities in various product and industrial sectors.

The appointments bear witness to the fundamental role of ICCF as intermediary between Italy and China, as well as the return of visits from Chinese delegations and the consequent push towards new investments in the supply chain, as well as the resilience in the development of all the players involved, despite the complex geopolitical scenario.

Established in June 2022, Italy China Council Foundation- ICCF was born from the integration of the Italy China Foundation (established in 2003) and the Italian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce (established in 1970). The ICCF is a non-profit association that includes Italian and Chinese companies and individuals. With its 400 members and partners boasting a collective turnover of over 70 billion euros, it is the most important organization of its type in Italy and among the main ones in Europe. Thanks to its network, the ICCF is dedicated to the development of relations between Europe and Asia, and primarily between Italy and China.

