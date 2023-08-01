Football: Rangnick relies on “Austrian DNA”

The first perspective course took place in November in Pula, Croatia, when U21 coach Werner Gregoritsch was there. This time, all junior team bosses from the ÖFB men’s and women’s selections will also take part, such as national coach Irene Fuhrmann and futsal team boss Patrick Barbic. “We will make this a permanent fixture,” announced Rangnick.

In addition to the sessions on the pitch, theory and nutrition lectures are also on the program, as ÖFB sports director Peter Schöttel explained. Social gatherings are also not neglected, for example on Monday evenings as part of a barbecue. Rangnick added that it is important to him to convey the content that is relevant for the A-Team to the younger players as well.

ÖFB team boss Ralph Rangnick is already looking to the future. He is currently leading a perspective course at the Lindabrunn sports school with around 30 talented players, to whom he wants to convey his playing philosophy.

So far in Lindabrunn, the focus has been on the game in possession of the ball, according to Rangnick, on Tuesday the focus will be on the game against the ball, pressing and counter-pressing. “The players should know where they stand. It makes perfect sense that the youth teams get a similar idea of ​​football.” Rangnick also emphasized: “I’m not so concerned with the basic order, whether we’re 4-3-3, 4-2-2-2 or play with a chain of three. It’s more about basic ideas. It’s important that we have a kind of Austrian DNA.” That’s common practice at top international clubs. “I don’t think that at Liverpool Jurgen Klopp doesn’t care how the reserve or U19 play.”

Rangnick regrets statements about children’s football

Since taking office with the ÖFB team in June 2022, Rangnick has mainly been involved with the A team and less with children’s football, which is why he failed to notice that there have been no tables in Austria in the U6 to U12 area since the 2022/23 season gives. A few days ago, at a coaching conference in Germany, he criticized the approach of relieving the youngest kickers of the pressure to result, which caused frowns in some places in his adopted country.

Rangnick was now trying to put things into perspective. “I have expressed my opinion on this subject, but I did not know how things were in Austria. If I had known, I would not have made that statement. At the end of the day, it’s all about top-flight football for me.” Schöttel saw no problem in Rangnick’s statement. “We will specifically discuss this topic with him in the autumn,” said the Viennese.

Match practice crucial for team players

Before that, the September course with the European Championship qualifier away match against Sweden is on the agenda. Marcel Sabitzer will then play for the first time as a Dortmund professional in the national team, and Maximilian Wöber as a legionnaire for Mönchengladbach. Rangnick described the change of the two players as a “good decision. Both have great chances of playing for their clubs.” According to Rangnick, Kevin Danso currently looks more likely to stay with French runners-up and Champions League participant Lens, with which the national coach could live well. “From my point of view, the most important thing is that he regularly plays at a high level.”

