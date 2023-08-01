Storm over Beijing, at least 11 dead and 27 missing. Army in the field to deliver supplies to the passengers of stranded trains

Roads broken by the force of water and mud, blocked trains and victims. The climate crisis has also affected China. At least 11 people have died and 27 are missing after heavy rains hit Beijing. Military helicopters have been deployed to deliver supplies to train passengers stranded after storms brought the capital to its knees.

The Tempesta Doksuri, a former super typhoon, has been hitting China in a northerly direction since Friday, entering the southern province of Fujian after having swept through the Philippines. Heavy rains began hitting the city and surrounding areas on Saturday, with nearly the average rainfall for the entire month of July dumped on Beijing in just 40 hours.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has asked local authorities to make “every effort” to save the “missing and trapped” people. “Xi Jinping has called on all localities to make every effort to try to rescue the missing and trapped people,” state broadcaster CCTV reported, adding that local authorities in the affected areas “must do a good job of treating the injured.” and comfort the families of the victims, as well as minimize the number of victims”.

