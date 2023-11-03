GymSalso: A New Multifunctional Gym Opens at the Health Campus

New Multifunctional Gym “GymSalso” Inaugurated on Health Campus

The Zoja factory, located on the Health Campus, has recently opened a state-of-the-art multifunctional gym called “GymSalso.” The gym was inaugurated with an “open day” event, allowing visitors to explore the new facility.

“GymSalso” is an ideal area for individuals to complete rehabilitation projects or continue with their “fit & fun” programs. The gym is not only suitable for holidaymakers but also offers an opportunity for people to maintain their physical well-being outside of vacation periods.

Emilio Mondelli, the president of Terme Tst, expressed his excitement about the gym’s opening. He stated that “GymSalso” complements Zoja’s integrated medicine offering, which focuses on a holistic approach to health. This approach combines preventive and predictive medicine, typical of spa structures, with rehabilitation and maintenance programs to promote physical well-being.

The addition of “GymSalso” is a crucial part of Zoja’s relaunch project. The Health Campus now provides a wide range of activities such as physical rehabilitation with continuous treatment by physiotherapists. Additionally, individuals can practice activities for surgical preparation and recovery independently, following specific programs suggested by personal trainers. Furthermore, GymSalso offers free physical activity programs for individuals looking to stay fit and active.

Following the successful open day, the gym has announced an “open week.” The gym will be open from 8:30 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm throughout the week. Visitors can gather comprehensive information about “GymSalso” by emailing gymsalso@termest.it.

The inauguration of “GymSalso” marks a significant development in the facilities available on the Health Campus. With its comprehensive programs and state-of-the-art equipment, the gym is set to contribute to the overall well-being and health of the community.