“Was Volodymyr Zelensky’s harsh attack on Silvio Berlusconi in front of Giorgia Meloni an embarrassing episode?” The question is posed by Lilli Gruber, host of the La7 talk show Otto e mezzo, to Antonio Padellaro, journalist of Il Fatto Quotidiano, during the February 21 episode: “He is not a marginalized leader, far from it. It may not have been a slap to Meloni, but Zelensky’s words deeply embarrassed her, one also wonders why given that the Italian Prime Minister was in Kiev, giving extraordinary and unconditional support. It arrived laden with military gifts and you Zelensky, instead of diplomatically bypassing the issue, take the Berlusconi question head-on, creating an internal problem for the majority. When Berlusconi talks about the Ukraine one shouldn’t think that he is an old man with his brain in smoke, he is a gentleman who continues to insist on a thesis of Zelensky’s rotten wrong. How can Zelensky think that as soon as Meloni returns to Rome he won’t have to deal again with a position taken by Berlusconi which will remain so? It is the coherence of politics, Berlusconi will insist and the government will continue to say that they are personal opinions, but until when – Padellaro asks – will they be able to resist saying this?