Home » Hand hygiene day 2023: prevention continues after the pandemic
Health

Hand hygiene day 2023: prevention continues after the pandemic

by admin
Hand hygiene day 2023: prevention continues after the pandemic

The message is as simple as the gesture that can prevent many diseases. Let’s wash our hands, because in this way we can prevent infections and stave off pandemics. It only takes a few seconds. Words that after Covid-19 should not be forgotten. This is the leitmotif of World Hand Hygiene Day 2023. The World Health Organization (WHO) recalls that this operation, “if performed at the right times and in the correct way, saves millions of lives every year”.

See also  Attention anime fans![2021 Bandai Collectible Toys Exhibition]Online 7/16-7/18, "One Piece", "Spell Return", "Godzilla", "Evangelion" limited models will only be displayed for three days! | GQ Taiwan

You may also like

Government, high tension on appointments. Commissioners for Inps...

Fear returns to Serbia. A man shoots from...

HPV papillomavirus vaccine: what the new WHO recommendations...

Antibiotics: For children, doctors even need non-approved juices...

Does balsamic vinegar help you lose weight? Here...

Ukraine latest news. China to Russia: Coordination on...

Tips and tricks: How to get rid of...

Tips and home remedies to combat it

Looking for ideas | The advice of the...

The perfect smoothie for a detox breakfast: prepare...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy