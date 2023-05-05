Hand hygiene day 2023: prevention continues after the pandemic

The message is as simple as the gesture that can prevent many diseases. Let’s wash our hands, because in this way we can prevent infections and stave off pandemics. It only takes a few seconds. Words that after Covid-19 should not be forgotten. This is the leitmotif of World Hand Hygiene Day 2023. The World Health Organization (WHO) recalls that this operation, “if performed at the right times and in the correct way, saves millions of lives every year”.