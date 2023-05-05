Four matchdays left: relegation battle in the Premier League – traditional clubs in the table basement

Status: 05/05/2023 8:30 a.m

In the Premier League there is more tension than there has been for a long time. However, not necessarily in the race for the championship, but rather in the fight against relegation. The veterans of English football are engaged in a gripping duel to stay up in the league.

If you had wanted to bet last summer which clubs would play for relegation this Premier League season, you would probably have looked at the recently promoted clubs first. Nevertheless, at least two of the three promoted teams are having a great season. The FC Fulham is in a safe tenth place in the table – and so is AFC Bournemouth hails from 13th place, nine points behind the competition threatened with relegation.

35th matchday

arrow right

Instead, traditional English clubs like FC are fighting Southampton (24 points) or FC Everton (29), suddenly about staying in England’s top division. Also three other sizes, the third climber Nottingham (30), Leeds (30) and Leicester (30) stuck deep in the descent swamp. An overview.

Leicester City (16th place, 30 points, -13 goals)

Lage: Since the surprise championship in the 2015/16 season Leicester City finished in the top half of the table almost every season, if not even in European business. It was eighth at the end of last season. After all, the club has stabilized a bit since Dean Smith took over from former champion coach Brendon Rogers: From the last four games there have been five points and only one defeat against Manchester City.

Remaining program: FC Fulham (A), FC Liverpool (H), Newcastle United (A), West Ham United (H)

History: Leicester City last rose to the ranks in 2004 Championship, England’s second division, from. After an interim fall in league 3, they made it “Foxes” promoted back to the Premier League in the 2013/14 season.

Leeds United (17th place, 30 points, -24 goals)

Lage: At the Leeds United Football Club there are truly wild circumstances these days. After sports director Victor Orta surprisingly had to resign on Tuesday (02.05.2023), the next Spaniard in the club was hit a day later. Coach Javi Gracia – who was only chosen to save Orta at the end of February – had to retire after the 4-1 defeat Bournemouth resign his office. His successor is Sam Allardyce, who will take over until the end of the season, making him the fourth manager this season at Leeds. The 68-year-old last coached in the 2020/21 season West Bromwich Albion, but could not prevent the relegation to the Championship at that time. He lost his last game as West Brom manager 3-1 – against Leeds United.

Remaining program: Manchester City (A), Newcastle United (H), West Ham United (A), Tottenham Hotspur (H)

History: Leeds were last relegated from the English Premier League in the 2003/04 season. They didn’t make it until 2021 “Peacocks” the resurgence.

Nottingham Forest (18th place, 30 points, -32 goals)

Lage: Level on points with Leeds and Leicester, the team that was promoted last season is currently in a relegation zone. In the transfer windows of this season, Nottingham Forest spent around 190 million euros to prevent exactly this scenario. Nevertheless, the club continues to rely on continuity on the sidelines and is sticking with manager Steve Cooper. This makes Nottingham the only club in the bottom five who have decided not to change coaches.

Remaining program: FC Southampton (H), FC Chelsea (A), FC Arsenal (H), Crystal Palace (A)

History: Nottingham Forest were last relegated to the Championship in 1998/99. It was only last year that they were promoted to the Premier League.

Everton FC (19th place, 29 points, -25 goals)

Lage: The FC is far away from its own ambitions Everton. The aim was to qualify for the European competitions – the bitter reality is now the relegation battle. Coach Sean Dyche, who took over from Frank Lampard at the end of January, has only won twice since then, but has also drawn five.

Remaining program: Brighton & Hove Albion (A), Manchester City (H), Wolverhampton Wanderers (A), AFC Bournemouth (H)

History: Everton FC was already in deep crisis last season. But Frank Lampard prevented the worst and managed a small miracle. The last descent so far was a long time ago – 1951.

Southampton FC (20th place, 24 points, -32 goals)

Lage: Southampton FC experienced a steep descent this season. In the summer, the club invested mainly in young players for the system of coach Ralph Hasenhüttl, but then parted with him in the middle of the season. Successor Nathan Jones won only one of his eight games and lost the remaining seven games. Current coach Ruben Selles still has a Herculean task ahead of him.

Remaining program: Nottingham Forest (A), FC Fulham (H), Brighton & Hove Albion (A), FC Liverpool (H)

History: In the 2004/05 season, Southampton suffered their last relegation. 2013 ended the “Saints” with the promotion to the Premier League, the suffering of the fans.