The key to a happier life lies within ourselves – psychologist and happiness researcher Tobias Rahm is convinced of that. In an interview with stern Rahm explains how a happy life can be achieved, what “luck killers” are and when his advice reaches its limits.

Mr. Rahm, you research happiness in life and examine measures that are supposed to make us happier. Not an easy job these days, is it?

On the contrary. All the crises and challenges that we have experienced in recent years and some are still experiencing make my work easier. As a result, topics such as well-being and happiness have come more into focus – and the awareness that we should care more about them has increased.