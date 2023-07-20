Harness the Power of WhatsApp’s Sleep Mode for Improved Digital Well-being

Improve your digital well-being with WhatsApp

Excessive use of messaging applications can be detrimental to our mental health. Fortunately, WhatsApp, aware of this problem, has introduced the function of sleep mode to help you take care of your digital well-being. Find out how to activate it in this article.

Do not worry, the process to activate the rest mode in WhatsApp is simple and we will explain it to you step by step.

Access the application settings: Open WhatsApp and click on the icon with the three vertical dots in the upper right corner to access the settings.

Select the “Account” option: In the settings, tap on “Account”.

Open the “Digital Health” section: Within “Account”, you will find the “Digital Health” option. By selecting it, you will access a series of tools designed to improve your digital well-being.

Activate sleep mode: Finally, click on “Sleep mode” and activate it. You can customize the hours in which this mode will be activated.

Sleep mode is a powerful tool to take care of your mental health. However, do not forget that the responsible use of technologies also depends on you. Do not hesitate to use all the tools that WhatsApp puts at your disposal to preserve your digital well-being.

