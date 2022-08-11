From the official website of the Ministry of Health comes a new food recall, this time concerning a type of curry. Details below.

The Ministry of Health on 10 August 2022 communicated through the official website of a food recall which concerns a particular spice: curry. Curry is widely used for the preparation of many dishes thanks to its particular flavor and for this reason it warns consumers to pay particular attention to its consumption.

Food recall: curry withdrawn due to microbiological risk

The affected brand of the food recall is TRS, in particular it concerns all batches of Hot Madras Curry Powder expiring 06/2022. The lots are for both 100g and 400g packs and 20 x 100g packs. The mistake was made at the TRS Asian Finest Food plant and the reason concerns the presence of salmonella within these production batches.

Once again in fact the salmonella it is at the center of a food recall, which is becoming very frequent in recent months. The Ministry of Health warns its consumers not to consume the product in question at all, while the supermarkets to block it and withdraw it from sale as it is classified as not salable.

Salmonella Symptoms

Salmonella is a bacterium which is found mainly in contaminated water and food and in fact comes into contact with it through the oral cavity. Most people with salmonella infection have diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. However, some people do not develop symptoms for several weeks after infection, while others also experience them for a long time.

Salmonella usually heals even without the use of antibiotics but there are some categories of people who need to watch out for this bacterium: