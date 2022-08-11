Listen to the audio version of the article

Signed by the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Andrea Orlando, the Decree governing the criteria for using the Fund’s resources to support purchasing power for self-employed workers. The decree governs the criteria and procedures for granting the one-off indemnity introduced by the Aid Decree as a measure to support the purchasing power of self-employed workers and professionals resulting from the energy crisis and the high prices in progress.

Who are the beneficiaries

Beneficiaries of the allowance are self-employed workers and professionals enrolled in the social security management of INPS, as well as professionals enrolled in the bodies managing compulsory forms of social security and assistance (approximately 3 million people) who, in the tax period 2021 have received a total income not exceeding 35,000 euros.

Registration to the pension management is required

The recipients of the one-off measure, equal to 200 euros and paid following the submission of the application, must already be enrolled in the social security management at the date of entry into force of the Aid Decree, with a VAT number and work started and must have made at least one payment, total or partial, for the contribution due to the registration management for which the indemnity is requested, with competence starting from the year 2020.

The procedures for submitting the application

As for the methods of submitting the application, the interested party must submit an application to the social security institutions to which he is compulsorily registered, within the terms, with the methods and according to the scheme prepared by the individual social security institutions.

Verification of data

The provision specifies that the indemnity is paid on the basis of the data declared by the applicant and available to the disbursing body at the time of payment and is subject to subsequent verification, also through the information provided in disaggregated form for each individual type of income by the administration. financial and any other public administration that holds useful information.