The driver from Voghera has again tried his hand at modern cars after several years dedicated to historic ones. The Brega-Zanini couple on Peugeot also did well

Good loot obtained by the Pavia patrol engaged in the “Rally di Salsomaggiore”, test of the Zone 5 Rally championship. aside the specialty for several seasons, while not hiding the desire to return to compete with the latest generation cars. Flanked by Nicolò Gonella, Musti showed up at the start in Salsomaggiore at the wheel of an R5 category Skoda Fabia, the best performing class. Wary departure for the two standard bearers of the MRC team, who in the first round finished with the 13th absolute time. Quickly, however, Musti became familiar with a powerful and demanding car, setting particularly interesting times in the subsequent tests. Remaining constantly within the top ten, the driver from Voghera has climbed positions after positions, climbing on the finish platform with an excellent fifth place overall.

Overall, the race held by the experienced couple Massimo Brega-Paolo Zanini was also positive, who with the Peugeot 208 of the Rally 4 category competed in an attacking race, closing their race close to the top 20, in 22nd position. absolute place. The Erreffe team’s crews were not very lucky, with the retirement of Rosato-Filippini in the fourth round, Paganini-Tederschi in the fifth, Boatti-Sboarina in the sixth and Salviotti-Ghisoni in the penultimate round.

In the historic cars race, on the other hand, a great test for the standard bearers of the Scuderia Piloti Oltrepo, Alessandro Ghezzi and Agostino Benenti, who masterfully drove their Porsche 911 RS outfitting, up to an excellent second place overall and first in class at the end of a tight and hard-fought competition. The couple made up of Lorenzo Belladio and the co-driver from Voghera, Claudia Musti, also performed well, at the start with a Porsche 911 SC: a regular race for them, which ended in eighth place overall and third in class.

