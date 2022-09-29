TORTONA

Without Riccardo Tavernelli (right calf problem) and with star JP Macura in doubt (low back pain), Bertram Tortona faces the first official match of her second season in the top flight. Today and tomorrow the 28th Italian Super Cup will be played at the PalaLeonessa A2A in Brescia. In the first semifinal (duo at 18, live streaming on Eleven Sports or Eurosport2) the Piedmontese, in their second appearance in the event (last year they were eliminated by Virtus Bologna in the quarterfinals), face Banco di Sardegna Sassari which is instead to the 7th participation in the trophy at the beginning of the season with 2 titles won (2014 and 2019). Kaspar Treier and Giacomo Devecchi will be missing from the ranks of the Sardinians. The match will be directed by Saverio Lanzarini from Bologna, Ozge Tolga Sahin from Messina and Alessandro Martolini from Rome. In the other semifinal (20.45) will face the Italian champions of EA7 Emporio Armani Milano and Virtus Segafredo Bologna, finalist of the championship. The final is scheduled for tomorrow evening at 8.45pm. In the meantime it is already possible to buy tickets for the 1st day of the championship on Sunday 2 October: Tortona, at the PalaFerraris in Casale Monferrato, receives a visit from the Dolomiti Energia Trentino (duo at 5 pm). The coupons are on sale at the headquarters in via San Marziano 4, during the opening hours to the public (Tuesday to Friday from 10 to 12 and from 16 to 19, Saturday morning from 10 to 12), or at authorized retailers and on the site Vivaticket, at the following link: https://www.vivaticket.com/it/ticket/bertram-derthona-vs-dolomiti-energia-trentino/191680. Fans will also be able to purchase the admission ticket on the day of the match at the sports hall: the box office will be open from 3.30 pm. The company offers free transport: departure at 3pm from PalaCamagna di Tortona (info and reservations 0131. 1953689). –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI