Home Health Ewan McGregor: Disney ‘just waiting their time’ on Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 – Gamereactor
Health

Ewan McGregor: Disney ‘just waiting their time’ on Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 – Gamereactor

by admin
Ewan McGregor: Disney ‘just waiting their time’ on Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 – Gamereactor

Obi-Wan Kenobi was an instant hit on Disney+, although reviews were mixed. Still, it left a lot of people wanting more, and Ewan McGregor has previously said he would love to play the role again.

Unfortunately, the official word is that it’s just a six-episode miniseries, and there’s no official discussion of some sort of continuation.But at a recent Comic-Con in Texas, McGregor gave us hope again, reiterating during the panel that he“Totally Ready”More Obi-Wan, while also adding that he thinks Disney“Just buying their time”Continuing the story – although he hasn’t been contacted yet:

“There are no plans to do one yet…but I’m pretty sure they’re just buying time. No one has approached me yet”.

Would you like to see more Obi-Wan Kenobi, and if that happens, what changes would you like to see?

Thanks ScreenRant

See also  The ASP of Catania is looking for doctors for hospitals throughout the province

You may also like

New processors with Windows 11 may cause data...

Tumor: algorithm predicts the evolution of the disease

Microsoft accuses Sony of spending money to block...

pay attention to curry, microbiological risk

a slice of watermelon is enough

Google Stadia’s Party Stream feature lets you stream...

Polio reappears in London, recall offered to a...

Microsoft accuses Sony of spending money to block...

Germany: first child with monkeypox

Do you want to regulate blood sugars immediately?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy