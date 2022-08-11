Obi-Wan Kenobi was an instant hit on Disney+, although reviews were mixed. Still, it left a lot of people wanting more, and Ewan McGregor has previously said he would love to play the role again.

Unfortunately, the official word is that it’s just a six-episode miniseries, and there’s no official discussion of some sort of continuation.But at a recent Comic-Con in Texas, McGregor gave us hope again, reiterating during the panel that he“Totally Ready”More Obi-Wan, while also adding that he thinks Disney“Just buying their time”Continuing the story – although he hasn’t been contacted yet:

“There are no plans to do one yet…but I’m pretty sure they’re just buying time. No one has approached me yet”.

Would you like to see more Obi-Wan Kenobi, and if that happens, what changes would you like to see?

