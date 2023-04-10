The researchers of theUniversity of North Carolina Health Care found that glioblastoma cancer cells are particularly susceptible to ferroptosis, a type of cell death that can be triggered by removing certain amino acids from the diet.

“First, we found that when we take away some amino acids in animal models, glioblastoma cells are more likely to die from ferroptosis.“said Dr. Higgins. “Secondly, we have found that removing these amino acids makes our drugs much more effective at inducing ferroptosis in cancer cells“.

An MRI showing glioblastoma pre- and post-operation. Credit: Dominique Higgins, MD, PhD

Ferroptosis is a type of iron-dependent “programmed cell death,” or a biological process that causes cells to “self-destruct” on command. Our bodies don’t need to kill cells unless absolutely necessary, so the process is tightly controlled by certain biological mechanisms. Two amino acids, cysteine ​​and methionine, are key to preventing the process from starting in cells. We typically get these amino acids through our diet.

Having demonstrated that the diet is effective in animal models, Higgins is working with colleagues at UNC Lineberger to develop a clinical trial for glioblastoma patients.

Source: University of North Carolina Health Care