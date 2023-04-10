Home Health Harnessing cellular self-destruction to cure brain tumors. « Medicine in the Library
Health

Harnessing cellular self-destruction to cure brain tumors. « Medicine in the Library

by admin
Harnessing cellular self-destruction to cure brain tumors. « Medicine in the Library

Harnessing cellular self-destruction to treat brain tumors.

Posted by giorgiobertin on April 10, 2023

The researchers of theUniversity of North Carolina Health Care found that glioblastoma cancer cells are particularly susceptible to ferroptosis, a type of cell death that can be triggered by removing certain amino acids from the diet.

First, we found that when we take away some amino acids in animal models, glioblastoma cells are more likely to die from ferroptosis.“said Dr. Higgins. “Secondly, we have found that removing these amino acids makes our drugs much more effective at inducing ferroptosis in cancer cells“.

An MRI showing glioblastoma pre- and post-operation. Credit: Dominique Higgins, MD, PhD

Ferroptosis is a type of iron-dependent “programmed cell death,” or a biological process that causes cells to “self-destruct” on command. Our bodies don’t need to kill cells unless absolutely necessary, so the process is tightly controlled by certain biological mechanisms. Two amino acids, cysteine ​​and methionine, are key to preventing the process from starting in cells. We typically get these amino acids through our diet.

Having demonstrated that the diet is effective in animal models, Higgins is working with colleagues at UNC Lineberger to develop a clinical trial for glioblastoma patients.

Read the full text of the article:
Dietary restriction of cysteine and methionine sensitizes gliomas to ferroptosis and induces alterations in energetic metabolism.
Upadhyayula, PS, Higgins, DM, Mela, A. et al.
Common Nat 14, 1187 (2023).

Source: University of North Carolina Health Care

See also  Modena, a memory gym to train the minds of over 75s

This entry was posted on aprile 10, 2023 a 6:47 PM and is filed under News-search. Tagged with: biochemistry, biology, neurology, nutrition. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

You can leave a responseor trackback from your own site.

You may also like

For Berlusconi ‘constant improvement’. Zangrillo: ‘He can’t get...

Ezio Greggio, the appeal to the mother of...

Do you work for 8 hours sitting down?...

“Always carry the charger with you.” The FBI’s...

Pontecorvo (Frosinone), class gives up the trip to...

Bundestag passes the Second Care Strengthening Act

Def, 3 billion available. GDP estimates revised upwards:...

Lives on the edge, the patient remains paralyzed:...

Metabolism slowed down with age, the cause discovered:...

Growth in 2023 centers around 1%. Deficit to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy