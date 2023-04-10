The blue dollar started the week down the day at 392 pesos at the selling point and 389 pesos at the buying point. This happened on the first day of validity of the new exchange rate known as Agro Dollarwhich prompted a downward streak in the various dollar prices, according to the main indicators of the exchange market.

However, the Central Bank (BCRA) had to intervene in the market with currency sale for 99 million to meet the demand and so far this month shed 418 million dollars of reserves.

Agro Dollar Effect: how much the blue dollar closed this Monday, April 10, 2023

The new edition of the Export Increase Program (PIE), provides an exchange rate of $300 per dollar for the soybean complex until May 31 and for regional economies until August 31. Although, on the first day of validity of the renewed stimulus plan for the export sector, there were no operations registered with the new regime.

Dollar counted with Settlement

In the Buenos Aires stock market, the dollar Cash with Liquidation, operated with the GD30 bond, fell to $404.53 and the gap with the official dollar stands at 89.61%, its lowest value in 8 days.

MEP dollar

The MEP or Stock Market contracted to $392.71 and the spread with the official contracted to 84.07%.

Qatari Dollar and Tourist

The Qatar dollar exceeded $440 and distanced itself by almost $50 from the blue after climbing to $440.98, according to the exchange rate applicable to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than US$300 per month per person.

The tourist or card advances to $385.86 and the savings or solidarity dollar with the tax burden rose to $363.81, while the wholesaler, which is regulated by the BCRA, climbed to $213.35.