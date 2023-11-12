AS THE WORLD DIES – Signen bei Reaper Entertainment

Introducing the latest chapter of groovy and visionary death metal from Birmingham, England. AS THE WORLD DIES are driven by British riff machine Scott Fairfax (MEMORIAM) and are currently recording their second studio album with a new line-up.

With progressive, yet uncompromising compositions, a mixture of technical sophistication and powerful sound, the new English flagship AS THE WORLD DIES offers merciless heaviness. Old school metal brutality paired with a melodic atmosphere.

The band has now signed a worldwide record deal with Reaper Entertainment.

Mastermind Scott Fairfax comments:

“ We are very excited to sign with Reaper International. We know that working with such a good team will make a huge difference to the band’s output, just what we needed, the missing link.”

Flori Spleen (Managing Director REAPER ENTERTAINMENT) comments:

“Scott and Chris had already asked me about the band’s first album and whether we wanted to release it through Reaper. At this point, Greg and I were still running the label on the side and didn’t have the capacity to release another album – which was very painful. I was all the more happy that we were finally able to work together on the second album. Scott and I have known each other for many years through our work with MEMORIAM, so it is a great pleasure to be able to work with him on his new band. Welcome to the Reaper family!”

The new album is planned for a release in 2024.

AS THE WORLD DIES sind:

Scott Fairfax – lead guitars/keyboards

Darren Mcgillivray – guitars

Chris Mcgrath – drums

Bill Richmond – bass

Jay Price – vocals

Discography:

Agonist (2022)

Band-Links:

