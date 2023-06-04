Home » Off-White™ Appoints New CEO, New Guards Group Executive Changes
Entertainment

Off-White™ Appoints New CEO, New Guards Group Executive Changes

by admin
Off-White™ Appoints New CEO, New Guards Group Executive Changes

Last Thursday, Farfetch announced the personnel changes of its subsidiary New Guards Group. It is worth noting that Davide De Giglio, founder of NGG Group, and Andrea Grilli, CEO of Off-White™, will officially withdraw from the management team.

Founded in 2015, New Guards Group was co-founded by Davide De Giglio and friends Claudio Antonioli and Marcelo Burlon. With Italian craftsmanship and distribution strength, it has successfully established relationships with international brands such as Off-White™, Palm Angels, Ambush, and Heron Preston. Instantly became one of the most influential fashion giants in the world.

In 2019, e-commerce platform Farfetch announced the acquisition of New Guards Group for $675 million. For the past four years, founder Davide De Giglio has remained chairman of the group. Until recently, Farfetch announced that Stephanie Phair, president of Farfetch Group, will also serve as chairman of NGG; at the same time, former NGG CMO Cristiano Fagnani will succeed Andrea Grilli at the helm of Off-White™, and will continue to be responsible for NGG’s Reebok business in Europe. It is understood that Cristiano Fagnani has a close relationship with Off-White™ and has worked for Nike for 20 years.

In response to this executive personnel change, Farfetch founder and CEO José Neves said that NGG has performed very well since it was acquired by Farfetch in 2019. “I would like to thank Davide and Andrea for their leadership over the past four years. They have also established a very strong The successor team will continue to drive NGG’s strategy and operations.”

See also  Maraini on the Pasolini crime: “Now let's find out who killed him. Too many doubts ignored”

You may also like

Xiao S’s 17-year-old eldest daughter won the Korean...

Children allergic to cow’s milk have the potential...

Christopher Nolan’s new work “Oppenheimer” film length suspected...

My training pants anjali

OPEC+ producers study further production cuts

The budget allocated by companies for gender is...

Gigi Hadid in Miu Miu Arcadie’s latest image...

“My best friend” SHOW The Intransigent

The Santiago film “Almamula” won Best First Film...

Restaurant Bellezza Amsterdam: an immersive fine dining experience

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy