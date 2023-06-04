Off-White™ Appoints New CEO, New Guards Group Executive Changes

Last Thursday, Farfetch announced the personnel changes of its subsidiary New Guards Group. It is worth noting that Davide De Giglio, founder of NGG Group, and Andrea Grilli, CEO of Off-White™, will officially withdraw from the management team.

Founded in 2015, New Guards Group was co-founded by Davide De Giglio and friends Claudio Antonioli and Marcelo Burlon. With Italian craftsmanship and distribution strength, it has successfully established relationships with international brands such as Off-White™, Palm Angels, Ambush, and Heron Preston. Instantly became one of the most influential fashion giants in the world.

In 2019, e-commerce platform Farfetch announced the acquisition of New Guards Group for $675 million. For the past four years, founder Davide De Giglio has remained chairman of the group. Until recently, Farfetch announced that Stephanie Phair, president of Farfetch Group, will also serve as chairman of NGG; at the same time, former NGG CMO Cristiano Fagnani will succeed Andrea Grilli at the helm of Off-White™, and will continue to be responsible for NGG’s Reebok business in Europe. It is understood that Cristiano Fagnani has a close relationship with Off-White™ and has worked for Nike for 20 years.

In response to this executive personnel change, Farfetch founder and CEO José Neves said that NGG has performed very well since it was acquired by Farfetch in 2019. “I would like to thank Davide and Andrea for their leadership over the past four years. They have also established a very strong The successor team will continue to drive NGG’s strategy and operations.”