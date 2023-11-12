PlayStation 5 is approaching an important milestone

Sony has once again commented on the official sales figures for the PlayStation 5. Accordingly, the console is about to reach an important milestone.

In the last quarter, Sony was able to sell around 4.9 million copies of the PS5. A very good value considering that the summer months are usually rather weak. If you look at the entire life cycle of the console, it has been sold a total of 46.6 million times since its release three years ago. So there isn’t much left until the prestigious 50 million mark is broken.

In all likelihood this will happen in the coming quarter. On the one hand, we are approaching the high-sales Christmas season. On the other hand, the new slim version of the PlayStation 5 is also in the starting blocks. We have summarized for you here what innovations the PS5 Slim has to offer.

If you look at the best-selling consoles in video game history, the PlayStation 5 still has a long way to go. It currently ranks 16th, just behind the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES). Almost 80 million units are still missing for a place on the podium – that seems rather unrealistic.

Sony’s current games console also has to admit defeat in an in-house comparison. For comparison, the closest console is the PS3 with almost 88 million sales. And the PS2 even sold more than 158 million units. No other console in the world can keep up with that.

