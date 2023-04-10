CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Fateful Reality, by Editorial Office) In a bid between customs officers, sailors and other qualifying adjectives, the control of contraband in the CDE Primary Zone is carried out, DNA officials are as if they had a piece of rubble in the shoe because they are the ones who have to control the types of vehicles that enter the country, check inside and the luggage with the owner’s permission, however, as seen in the images, the sailors who are there to protect are the ones who They are there reviewing, it even seems that immigration officials are reviewing documents as well, they as protectors do the work of others, which is not reckless, and if they usurped positions, they have been doing this for a long time when the pandemic started when it was around the zone the well-known rear asterisk Nelson Fleitas accompanied by Captain Walter Díaz one of the main perpetrators in one way or another of the death of the sailor in the midst of a pandemic.

According to the sources, these sailors headed by a certain Riveros and another named Paiva become the comptrollers since they do not have that authority in the primary zone, they can only search vehicles and tourists with a court order, customs officials are the The only ones who actually have the power to check those who pass through the primary zone, are violating the law and groping Brazilian passers-by and tourists

The worst thing about the case is that our source tells us that they let everything in through the river, mainly prohibited merchandise and they come here at the head of the bridge to act as comptrollers, bothering those who enter the country and the worst thing is that they never seized anything . In this situation, the Director Julio Fernández has to take an attitude on the matter and only he because, according to what is known, he has breakfast with the president of the republic at the Mburuvicha Roga and then has terere with the US ambassador.

