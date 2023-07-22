Harnessing the Power of Heat Supplements to Combat Exhaustion

Heat supplements are indeed a useful remedy against exhaustion

In these hot summer days, despite some intervals of freshness given by a summer storm, it is impossible not to feel “slack”, devoid of energy, with the continuous sensation of having a heavy boulder on the head and the desire to remain lying down, with the legs up, to benefit from the air given by an air conditioner or fan. Yet, waiting for the holidays, we all still have work days, which require energy and a certain physical effort to get to the office and concentrate. Supplements, based on mineral salts, magnesium, potassium, sodium, and vitamins, are a valid ally for a boost of vitality. If taken daily, in pills or soluble in sachets, finishing at least one pack, they give prolonged well-being throughout the day.

If you too happen to wake up in the morning and have the feeling of already waking up without energy, a targeted supplement is right for you. Because you don’t want to feel like la Portia from The White Lotus, on a working holiday in Sicily, with pressure underfoot. You certainly deserve better. And here are food supplements, in capsules or water-soluble, which can help. Choose them with mineral salts, magnesium, and potassium, if you want an immediate booster effect: already by taking them with water, after about an hour, you will feel less tired, more concentrated, and with enough energy to face the day. Berry, herb, and fruit concentrates also supply vital polyphenols and vitamins, which we may be getting too little due to a not entirely correct summer diet. The vitamins are also excellent, from the classic C, which helps maintain the normal function of the immune system and increases the absorption of iron, to the lesser considered vitamin B, essential for reducing fatigue and tiredness and which, thanks to the niacin it contains, also helps to support mental well-being.

Here are some of the best supplements for combating tiredness and lack of energy caused by the heat:

– FarmPlus: A supplement with mineral salts and no sugars for those who feel very tired.

– massiveMagnesium and Potassium Forte: A strong supplement against fatigue based on magnesium and potassium.

– Yamamoto NutritionUltra B-Complex: A supplement with vitamin B, which helps energy metabolism to improve tiredness.

– balancesMultivitamins & Minerals: An ultravitamin supplement with mineral salts against fatigue.

If you feel quite energetic during the day but from mid-morning you start to feel your legs giving way, because they are heavy and that, at the end of the day, you feel swollen and sore, the right supplement for you is not so much vitaminic and energizing, rather draining, aimed at enticing the proper functioning of the microcirculation. The best-known ingredient for the proper functioning of the circulation is bromelain, an enzyme present in the juice and stem of the pineapple which allows the body not only to drain itself but also to make blood and body fluids flow better. For example, Miamo combines it with butcher’s broom, horse chestnut, and orthosiphon, all-natural ingredients from the world of flora, which make it possible to reactivate the functionality of the microcirculation in the best possible way by performing a draining action. Goovi drops have a similar function: designed for the well-being of the legs, they reduce fluid stagnation, which is the main cause of tiredness, and improve the functionality of the venous circulation. Here are ingredients such as red vine and blueberry, other great ingredients best for those suffering from this problem, and which, combined with butcher’s broom and buckwheat, give a sensation of light legs, also taking care of fragile capillaries.

Here are some of the best supplements for combating heaviness in the legs:

– To GoLegs on Top: A supplement for microcirculation and fragile capillaries.

– OptimaLegs Light Triple Action: Food supplements for a feeling of well-being and lightness in the legs.

– miamiLeg Renew: A food supplement to drain and lighten the feeling of tired legs.

– CollistarIntegrates Detox: Food supplements that help the body detoxify and give a feeling of lightness.

In conclusion, heat supplements can be a useful remedy against exhaustion during these hot summer days. Whether you’re feeling tired and lacking energy overall or experiencing heaviness in your legs, there are supplements available that can provide the necessary boost to keep you going. It’s important to choose the right supplement based on your specific needs and consult with a healthcare professional if needed. With the right support, you can overcome the challenges of heat-induced exhaustion and enjoy the summer to its fullest.

