Harsh warning from the Civil Protection, there are many regions at risk, one in Code RED

Civil Protection Weather Alert

A large depression area, with the center of action positioned between France and Sardinia, characterizes the conditions in the Mediterranean area, triggering a flow of hot-humid south-western currents rising from North Africa towards the Balkans, causing an initial deterioration weather conditions over part of Italy.

On the basis of the forecasts available, the Civil Protection Department, in agreement with the regions involved – which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned – has issued a severe weather warning. The weather phenomena, impacting the various areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported, in a national summary, in the national criticality and alert bulletin which can be consulted on the Department website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it).

The notice provides for Sunday 14 Maggio, Rainfall: – from scattered to widespread, also with showers or thunderstorms, in south-eastern Lombardy, central-southern Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, eastern Liguria, northern and eastern Tuscany, Marche, Umbria, eastern and southern Lazio, western sectors of Abruzzo and Molise and central-northern Campania, with weak or moderate cumulative quantities, especially in the Emilia-Romagna Apennines, western Marche, southern Umbria, eastern and south-eastern Lazio, western Molise and north-eastern Campania; – from isolated to scattered, even with showers or thunderstorms, over the remaining areas of the Territory, with generally low cumulative quantities. For tomorrow, Sunday 14 May 2023: HIGH CRITICALITY DUE TO HYDRAULIC RISK / RED ALERT: Emilia Romagna: Bolognese plain of the Reno and its tributaries, the Bolognese hill, the lower hills and the Romagna plain. On the basis of current and forecast phenomena, it was assessed for Sunday 14 May, orange alert on part of Emilia – Romagna. Yellow alert was also assessed in Veneto, Lombardy, Lazio, Abruzzo, Campania, Molise, throughout Umbria and the remaining sectors of Emilia-Romagna.

The meteorological picture and criticalities forecast for Italy is updated daily on the basis of new forecasts and the evolution of phenomena, and is available on the website of the Civil Protection Department (www.protezionecivile.gov.it), together with the general behavior to adopt in case of bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, on specific criticalities that could affect individual territories and on the preventive actions taken are managed by the territorial civil protection structures, in contact with which the Department will follow the evolution of the situation.