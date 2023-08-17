Have the sun and the sea ruined your hair? Only natural remedies: how to make them healthy, shiny and hydrated again

In the summer it is important to take care of your hair, this is because due to the sun and salt it can be damaged much more easily.

In summer you remain very exposed to the sun with your hair, especially when you go to the beach or to the pool. Also joins the saltiness which represents another problem for the hair. To get a well-groomed look and voluminous hair, one must pay attention to the influence that external factors may have. In particular, those with sensitive hair need to take good care of it otherwise it will be difficult to get it back as shiny as it once was.

When you come home, after a long day at the beach, it is important to follow certain procedures. With the help of regenerating oils, packs and masks, the result you will obtain will be decidedly effective. In this way, sun-damaged hair will be able to catch its breath and take on a shiny appearance again and frizzy hair will be avoided.

Natural hair care products

As the first product, Macassar oil is very effective, in fact it manages to give strength to parched and brittle hair. Just massage it on dry hair and then leave it on for thirty minutes. The second oil is avocado oil, it it can be prepared by adding 5 drops of yalang yalang oil to 60 ml of avocado oil. The latter is perfect for counteracting dull and damaged hair. With avocado pulp and honey, on the other hand, you can treat very damaged hair. Just combine 2 tablespoons of honey with the pulp of 1 avocado only, then blend everything and obtain a smooth mixture. In this way they will soften well and protect themselves from UV rays.

How to naturally remedy sun-damaged hair

A refreshing compress is the yogurt one which must be applied to damp hair and left on for half an hour. Then you just have to wash it all off by shampooing. While for the aloe vera compress it will be necessary to extract the gel from the leaves, or use the one already ready. Then you will have to massage it on the hair, and then leave it to act for 15 minutes before shampooing.

As the last product, the strawberry mask is recommended if you want to achieve a lasting effect. You will have to take about 5 fresh strawberries to blend, then mix them with a spoonful of extra virgin olive, coconut or almond oil. The whole it will be mixed to obtain a creamy mixture, then it will have to be applied to damp hair for 20 minutes. Thanks to the seeds of this fruit, an exfoliating effect will be obtained, while thanks to the acids and vitamins, the hair will repair itself naturally.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

