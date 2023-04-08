A british girl she tragically died a week after defeating the cancer.

Molly Hinchliffe she fell ill with an infection because of his weakened immune system after completing the chemotherapy. The 18-year-old girl then contracted the SEPS which caused his organs to fail.

Molly Hinchliffe

Mollyoriginally from Batley, West Yorkshire, died surrounded by her family. Her friend Courtney Thompson described her as a “beautiful angel” with a “heart of gold”.

Writing about GoFundMe to raise money for Molly’s funeral, Courtney said, “I’m doing this for Molly. We all know that Molly beat cancer and rang the bell. She finished her last chemo session and got sick due to her weakened immune system, then she contracted sepsis and her organs gave out. Molly’s family and I will appreciate your help raising money for her funeral.”

Sempre Courtney a YorkshireLive she said: “Molly was the kind of person who had a heart of gold but would tell you to shut up if you complained about yourself. When I first met Molly we were little and from the moment I met her, she acted like she was acting natural and I knew we would hit it off and become friends/sisters for life, it was so lively and loud and so much fun.”

And again: “Molly had no filters but that was what we loved about her: we all needed a Molly in our lives. She was always super positive about everything, she was strong. About her He always talked about her about her family with me and how important they were to her, she always told me that she loved her brothers and her two younger sisters. She also worried that her younger sisters might one day lose her.”

Molly also dumped her fiancé she “really loved a lot.” Courtney revealed: “she always told me how special she made her feel.”

Molly Hinchliffe and friend.

What is sepsis, the causes and the alarm bells

Sepsis is one severe blood infection which can cause damage to tissues and various organs in the body, resulting in a life-threatening condition. Sepsis is caused by the body’s immune response to an infection, which can lead to inflammation and tissue damage.

The most common causes of sepsis are bacterial infectionslike theurinary tract infectionthe pneumoniathe meningitis o l’blood infectionAnd. However, sepsis can also develop after fungal or viral infections.

Some sepsis alarm bells include high fever, rapid heart rate, rapid breath, low blood pressure, muscular pain e mental confusion. If you suspect you have sepsis, it’s important to seek medical help right away. Early treatment of sepsis is essential and is often done in the hospital, where antibiotics and other therapies can be given to fight the infection and manage symptoms.

