Drama of loneliness a Palermo: a 74-year-old man was found dead inside his apartment. The discovery was made following the report of the condominiums, suspicious of the bad smells coming from the house. The man would be died at least twenty days ago.





Man found dead at home in Palermo

The man, 74 years oldwas found dead this afternoon, Tuesday 14 March, inside his home in a condominium in via Lanza di Scalea, in the north of Palermo.

As Palermo Today reports, the discovery was made by the agents of the San Lorenzo police station, who intervened on the spot together with the firefighters following a report. The policemen entered the apartment where the man lived alone, finding him lifeless.





Long gone

Some have raised the alarm neighbors. The condominiums hadn’t seen the elderly man for several days, and they had also started to hear bad smells coming from the apartment.

Suspicious, they contacted the building manager, who contacted the police. Hence the tragic discovery.

Maybe it can interest you Castellammare, call 118 but there is no intercom and the ambulance leaves: found dead at home

Been dead for at least 20 days

In addition to the police, the coroner and the magistrate on duty attended the scene. From an initial examination of the body, it would appear that the 74-year-old is died of natural causes at least twenty days ago.





After the investigations, the prosecutor gave the go-ahead for the burial of the body, without ordering an autopsy.



