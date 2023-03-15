Home Health he had been deceased for at least 20 days
Health

he had been deceased for at least 20 days

by admin
he had been deceased for at least 20 days

Drama of loneliness a Palermo: a 74-year-old man was found dead inside his apartment. The discovery was made following the report of the condominiums, suspicious of the bad smells coming from the house. The man would be died at least twenty days ago.


Man found dead at home in Palermo

The man, 74 years oldwas found dead this afternoon, Tuesday 14 March, inside his home in a condominium in via Lanza di Scalea, in the north of Palermo.

As Palermo Today reports, the discovery was made by the agents of the San Lorenzo police station, who intervened on the spot together with the firefighters following a report. The policemen entered the apartment where the man lived alone, finding him lifeless.


Long gone

Some have raised the alarm neighbors. The condominiums hadn’t seen the elderly man for several days, and they had also started to hear bad smells coming from the apartment.

Suspicious, they contacted the building manager, who contacted the police. Hence the tragic discovery.

Been dead for at least 20 days

In addition to the police, the coroner and the magistrate on duty attended the scene. From an initial examination of the body, it would appear that the 74-year-old is died of natural causes at least twenty days ago.


After the investigations, the prosecutor gave the go-ahead for the burial of the body, without ordering an autopsy.


Photo source: ANSA

See also  "SMASH LEGENDS: Smash Legends" launches a new legendary character "Long Hair" and "Smash Legends"

You may also like

Digital public health service dialogue with Jens Spahn

Porto-Inter, Inzaghi: “Luck counts relatively, we deserved” –...

here are all the benefits and what happens...

Thrombosis when travelling: move even in confined spaces

Courier pulled by traffic police in Taranto, viral...

Zaia signs the ordinance against water waste

Here are the foods that improve mental health

Bread: nobody knows it, but this is the...

Planting Ground Cover Under Hydrangeas – The best...

Klopp: “Obviously I’d like to be in Ancelotti’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy