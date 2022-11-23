The filming of the third season “Celebrity Hunted – Manhunt”, the Amazon reality show, proved to be more difficult than expected for the health problem that hit Luca Argentero. His wife reveals it Cristina Marinopregnant with their second child, in an interview with DiPiù Tv, reported by Sussidiario.

Dancing, the jury against Selvaggia Lucarelli claims the return of Enrico Montesano: “He is missing”

Luca Argentero and the “serious health problem”

“While we were shooting, Luca had a serious health problem, a back problem,” said Cristina Marino, in her sixth month of pregnancy. «He He started to feel pain. To limp. As much as I love him I would have carried him in my arms seeing him in so much pain. And I was very worried about him.”

No falls, no taruma, just the flare-up of a disease he had suffered from in the past. «It was a problem that he had and which, after a period in which he was better, unfortunately unexpectedly returned to the limelight in the middle of the making of Celebrity Hunted», in which the two actors are the protagonists. «It is a very nice program, in which little-known aspects of the participants come out». Together with them in the cast also Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore of “Gomorra”, Ciro Priello and Fabio Balsamo of The Jackals, the singers Rkomi and Trama, and Katia Follesa.

“It seemed that he had to be operated on but then, at least for now, they told us that he can go on without going under the knife,” concluded Cristina Marino, who was very frightened during filming by her husband’s condition. Luckily her alarm subsided.

Last Updated: Tuesday 22 November 2022, 10:31 pm



© breaking latest news