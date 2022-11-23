32 minutes ago

In the first round of Group C of the Qatar World Cup group match, Saudi Arabia reversed and defeated the two-time champion Argentina after falling behind at the Lusail Stadium, creating one of the biggest upset results in World Cup history.

Saudi Arabia, ranked 51st in the world, could have surrendered in the first half, with Argentina’s Lionel Messi opening the scoring with a penalty before Argentina was ruled offside with three more goals .

But Saudi Arabia quickly reversed the situation in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Saleh Al-Shehri (Salem Al-Dawsari) and Salem Al-Dawsari (Salem Al-Dawsari) scored successively, causing the Saudi fans in the stands to fall into a trap. jubilation.

It is precisely because of such “surprise” results that the World Cup is so special. Because of this game, we are reminded of those classic unpopular results in the history of the World Cup.

Here are ten of the most notable of them all, along with BBC presenters and ex-stars Gary Lineker (Linnega), Alan Shearer (Shulia) and Micah Richards (Micah Richards, Micah Richards) Some comments on Match of the Day.

2002: South Korea 2-1 Italy

South Korea had a fairytale run at the 2002 World Cup, reaching the semi-finals and beating Italy 2-1 in the knockout round of 16 en route. Ahn Jung-hwan, a striker who had spent the previous two seasons on loan with Perugia in Italy, scored a “golden goal” in extra time – extra time under the current format The first team to score wins instantly. The Azzurri, which included stars such as Gianluigi Buffon (Baulfang), Paolo Maldini (Madini) and Alessandro del Piero (Dibialu), were eliminated . See also Basketball, an Italian company: beats Serbia in Belgrade and flies to Tokyo

LinekerCommented in “Match Day”: “No matter how strong a team is, there are always unknown factors. The value of a goal is so great that people can cheer for the team together. This gave the team confidence.”

image captiontext, In 2002, the South Korean team upset Italy in front of the home audience and advanced to the quarterfinals.

2014: Netherlands 5-1 Spain

Spain’s road to defending the World Cup in Brazil suffered a head-on blow at the beginning. They were defeated by the Netherlands 5-1 in the first game, allowing the Dutch to avenge their defeat in the 2010 World Cup final. This is also the biggest loss for the World Cup defending champion.

HillerRecalling in the program: “Spain even lost the next game, and the defending champion group was eliminated.”

richardsSaid: “People were thinking ‘what happened to them?'”

image captiontext, Spain was beaten 5-1 by the Netherlands, which was the first time in 51 years that they conceded 5 goals in a single game

1974: East Germany 1-0 West Germany

The West German team, led by captain Franz Beckenbauer (Bigen Bower), also has a prolific striker “Bomber” Gerd Muller (Gerd Muller, Meyer). Before the game against East Germany, they were unanimously favored, not to mention they were the hosts of the World Cup and the European Cup champions at the time. However, Jurgen Sparwasser’s goal late in the game gave East Germany a surprise win over West Germany and took their lead in the group stage. name. However, West Germany went all the way in the following games and finally won the championship. See also Here is Albornoz, number 10 "I want to join the club"

image captiontext, The 1974 World Cup was the only time the two teams faced each other during the 41-year partition of East and West Germany.

2002: Senegal 1-0 France

Another opener, another upset over the defending champions. Papa Bouba Diop’s goal gave first-timers Senegal their first World Cup win over previous champions France in Korea and Japan. Senegal made it all the way to the quarter-finals, while the French team only scored one point in the final three games. They were at the bottom of this group and experienced a disastrous cup defeat.

image captiontext, The French team (blue) unexpectedly lost to the World Cup newcomer Senegal in the 2002 World Cup opener.

1978: Scotland 3-2 Netherlands

Archie Gemmill scored one of the most beautiful goals in history in Argentina’s 1978 World Cup group stage, helping Scotland upset the Netherlands. With Scotland leading 2-1 with 20 minutes remaining, Gemiel dribbled past three Dutch defenders into the box before calmly flicking the ball past goalkeeper Jan Jongbloed, Zhuang Baolu) scored the goal. However, Scotland later failed to make it out of the group stage, while the Netherlands made it all the way to the final. See also Pordenone turns the page with a full of goals: the test ends 10-0 with Fossalta Piave

HillerThe comment said: “I still remember the goal, cut into the middle from the right, and shot an arc from the left into the net.”

image captiontext, Although they beat the Netherlands, Scotland still failed to qualify from the group that year.

2010: Spain 0-1 Switzerland

Spain came to the 2010 World Cup as fresh European champions and were the tournament’s top favourites, but they got off to the worst start to their campaign in South Africa. They faced Waterloo in the game against Switzerland, and a goal from former Manchester City midfielder Gelson Fernandes (Xiechen Fernandes) helped Switzerland win 1-0. However, after the defeat, Spain quickly rebounded and finally won their first World Cup championship in that tournament.

image captiontext, Spain lost to Switzerland in their opening game of that World Cup, but they won the next six games without conceding a goal, and finally won the World Cup.

1950: United States 1-0 England

England, who came to host Brazil as one of the favorites to win the 1950 World Cup, were expected to make it easy against a US team of amateur and semi-professional players. The U.S. is considered a fringe team in this tournament, with odds of 500-1 to win. But Haitian-born Joe Gaetjens, who was washing dishes at a Brooklyn restaurant while studying for an accounting degree, scored the only goal of the game in what was considered the most unlikely Victory achieved.

LinekerThe comment said: “It was a big upset. England has famous players like Billy Wright (Billy Wright), Stan Mortensen (Stan Mortensen) and Tom Finney (Tom Finney). Go home.”

image captiontext, England ended up going out early in that World Cup group stage with one win and two losses.

1990: Argentina 0-1 Cameroon

Four years after Diego Maradona (Maradona) led the team to win the World Cup in Mexico, he and Argentina were defeated in the famous San Siro stadium in Milan in the 1990 World Cup opener in Italy. Cameroon was upset. Francois Omam-Biyik’s header in the second half sealed the win for a side that had two red cards sent off in the game and was stunned world.

HillerThe comment said: “That is the Miracle of Milan.”

image captiontext, In the summer of Italy in 1990, Cameroon made it all the way to the quarter-finals, losing to England 2-3 in overtime in the semi-finals.

1982: Spain 0-1 Northern Ireland

In the final round of the World Cup group stage against hosts Spain, Northern Ireland must win to qualify from the group. Few thought they had a chance before the game. However, Gerry Armstrong’s (Gary Rockdown) goal early in the second half helped them win the greatest victory in their football history – especially notable for their large second half. Part of the time, one less player was played as player Mal Donaghy was sent off with a red card.

LinekerThe comment said: “For Armstrong, it was a turning point in his life. After that, he moved to Spain because he was a Spanish-language football critic. This is what is called a goal that changes a life.”

image captiontext, Armstrong (right) has represented Northern Ireland 63 times in his football career, scoring 12 goals.

1966: Italy 0-1 North Korea

Italy was one of the favorites to win the 1966 World Cup. They come to Middlesbrough’s Ayresome Park to face first-time North Korea and need only a draw to progress to the quarter-finals. However, Pak Doo-Ik’s goal sent Italy out in humiliation and sent North Korea to a historic quarter-final – more than 30 years before South Korea reached the semi-finals in 2002 , which has been the best result of an Asian team in the World Cup.