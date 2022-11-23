Home Sports Qatar World Cup 2022: Before Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina, what other shocking surprises in World Cup history? – BBC News Chinese
image source,Getty Images

In the first round of Group C of the Qatar World Cup group match, Saudi Arabia reversed and defeated the two-time champion Argentina after falling behind at the Lusail Stadium, creating one of the biggest upset results in World Cup history.

Saudi Arabia, ranked 51st in the world, could have surrendered in the first half, with Argentina’s Lionel Messi opening the scoring with a penalty before Argentina was ruled offside with three more goals .

But Saudi Arabia quickly reversed the situation in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Saleh Al-Shehri (Salem Al-Dawsari) and Salem Al-Dawsari (Salem Al-Dawsari) scored successively, causing the Saudi fans in the stands to fall into a trap. jubilation.

It is precisely because of such “surprise” results that the World Cup is so special. Because of this game, we are reminded of those classic unpopular results in the history of the World Cup.

