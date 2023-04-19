“He left in an hour, I couldn’t say goodbye”

It was Flavia D’Alessio, the wife of the Neapolitan singer-songwriter and cabaret artist Federico Salvatore, who gathered all her strength to announce that her husband is no longer here. She was 64 years old. In October 2021, she suffered a brain hemorrhage and hasn’t recovered since. «They were the most difficult and painful months of our love story – wrote Flavia – months in which I prayed and hoped that he would come home to me and the boys and that he would return to the people who love him and who in recent months have prayed and hoped with me. The hardest thing is managing the pain. Federico left in an hour. It all happened fast. At first I had thought of a private ceremony but it wouldn’t have been right. Federico would not have wanted to. The people who have followed Federico in his artistic career are not simply fans. They are friends with him. All the artists who have collaborated with him have not only been colleagues. They are his friends. It seems right to give them all the opportunity to say goodbye to Federico. Which I couldn’t do. I couldn’t say goodbye to him.” The funeral will be celebrated tomorrow 20 April, at 12.30in the Basilica of San Ciro in Portici.