Fear in the emergency room of Vigevano, Sunday morning, for a patient who triggered panic by going into a rage and attacking a nurse. It happened around half past six. The intervention of the police made it possible to restore calm, not without some difficulty for them too, and in the end the agitated man (a 40-year-old homeless man who had been visited the previous day) was taken to prison.

The man was reportedly seen in the Vigevano emergency room on Saturday evening. Resigned, he spent the night sitting in the waiting room, then asked to be accompanied to no one knows where and, suddenly, he broke through a glass with a piece of metal found on the spot, to then smash computers and monitors . At one point he would have grabbed some scissors and with these he would have threatened doctors and nurses, attacking one of them. When the police arrived, he also went into a rage with the officers, who were forced to use the taser to render him harmless.

After about half an hour of madness, the man was arrested and taken to jail.



