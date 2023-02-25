A 40-year-old truck driver, Giovanni Gaito, was suddenly taken ill while driving his car, but before passing out he managed to pull over and avoid a potentially lethal accident on the motorway. It happened yesterday evening, February 23, around 7.30 pm on theA1 in the stretch between Frosinone e Ceprano, heading south. His truck was carrying flammable liquid, reports the Corriere della Sera. Shortly after pulling over the vehicle, the 40-year-old originally from Saviano (Naples) did not make it and died. According to the first reconstructions, it would have been a heart attack. Since he felt the illness, the man has started to proceed zig zag on the highway and the motorists around, realizing the imminent danger, have created a sort of «barrier» between the tanker and the arriving cars. In addition to notifying the traffic police. At that point, firefighters rushed to the spot Frosinone, the police and the 118 staff, who could not do anything but ascertain the death. At that juncture, the police closed two lanes of the motorway towards Naples so as to allow rescue operations. While a third one was used to drain the traffic. As a result, miles of queues have arisen.

The memory of friends

Bewilderment and pain a Saviano, where the man lived with his family, wife and two young daughters. “Giovanni was a golden boy, everyone’s friend. His laughter, his anecdotes, were contagious – says a friend of the 40-year-old a Today -. A few years ago a brother was in a car accident and was seriously injured, but he recovered his life. For Giovanni, unfortunately, life has been cruel. It will always remain in our hearts. For Saviano it is a very serious loss». Also agree Susy, another longtime friend: «I can only have beautiful words about him. Friend of all, I have never seen him sad or angry. He had a smile for every occasion, I have many memories with him related to adolescence. We’ve had many holidays in the same place… and we just had fun with him. It was a shock to read the news.”

