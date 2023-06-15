Home » “He was hurt. And it proved fatal”
"He was hurt. And it proved fatal"

“He was hurt. And it proved fatal”

In the summer of 1994 Francis Nuti he was the actor everyone wanted to meet. In the prime of success and battling with ghosts of him, he had taken refuge on the They for a good month, just enough to close the shooting of his most difficult film “Occhiopinocchio“, a tribute to Collodi’s tale, the Moby Dick of all Tuscan authors. Cecchi Gori, the producer, had imposed on him very tight deadlines and little margin for error. The sentimental beating which, according to what the same reveals, dates back to that period Vittorio Cecchi Gori to the microphones of Rai Radio2, he brought Francesco Nuti to his knees. “He had one sentimental disappointment which perhaps created the premises for what happened”, he told Roberto Arduini and Andrea Di Ciancio during the broadcast “The Lunatics”.

“He was hurt by this sentimental disappointment, he began to drink and the drink was fatal to him“, Cecchi Gori points out. “I loved him, I also wanted to help him, but it’s not easy if you don’t find the strength to correct yourself”. As for the film, the producer explains that “‘Occhiopinocchio’ it cost too much and never ended. Then we managed to finish it but you could see that she had some gaps. Nuti was a Great actor, he could still have given a lot”. “His physical death”, concludes Cecchi Gori, “reminds us even more of what he was. He wasn’t underestimated, he is dropped out of the game too soon“.

