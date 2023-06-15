Avowed is not Skyrim, but the size of The Outer Worlds

During the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, we got more information about Obsidian’s upcoming RPG Avowed. There’s no gameplay, but the game’s director, Carrie Patel, tells us more about the game’s setting, story, and scale.

Our character in the story is one of the envoys to the Adyr Empire as we venture to the Land of the Living to investigate a mysterious plague. Our mission is to stop it, capitalizing on our unique connection to the places we live. Avowed does take place in the same world as Pillars of Eternity, but apparently we don’t need someone experienced with the setting to know what’s going on.

In terms of its size, it’s on par with Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and The Outer Worlds, Patel said.“Approximately’. While there were originally plans to make it as large as Skyrim, those don’t appear to have materialized.

Instead of being one huge open world, Living Lands will be offered in interconnected open areas where we can explore as much as we want, or just complete the main quest.

Are you looking forward to Avowed?